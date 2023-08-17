News
Rediff.com  » News » Techie in burqa records women in washroom, arrested

Techie in burqa records women in washroom, arrested

Source: PTI
August 17, 2023 13:34 IST
A 23-year-old IT professional has been arrested for allegedly entering a women's washroom wearing a burqa in a popular mall in Kerala and recording their videos on his mobile phone.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Jorge Silva/Reuters

The man, a BTech graduate, was booked for the offences under sections 354(C) (Voyeurism) and 419 (Impersonation) of the IPC and Section 66 E of the Information Technology Act on the same day, the police said.

Thereafter, he was produced before a local court which remanded the accused to 14 days in judicial custody, an officer of Kalamassery police station said.

 

The incident occurred on Wednesday at the Lulu Mall where the accused, who works in a leading IT firm based at the Infopark in Kochi, wore a burqa and entered a women's washroom and placed his mobile in there, the police said.

He put his phone in a small cardboard box, put a hole in it for the camera to record visuals and stuck it to the door of the washroom, it said. 

After that, the suspect came out from there and stood in front of the main door of the washroom, it said.

Noticing his suspicious and furtive behaviour, the mall's security personnel informed the police who quickly reached the spot and questioned the accused, the officer said.

Questioning revealed that he had disguised himself as a woman and that he was recording the scenes in the washroom on his mobile phone, the police said.

Subsequently, the burqa and the mobile phone of the accused were seized and he was taken into custody, it said.

The officer said police were investigating whether the accused has carried out such acts in the past anywhere else.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
