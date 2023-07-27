News
Udupi washroom video case: BJP's Khushbu rejects communal angle

Udupi washroom video case: BJP's Khushbu rejects communal angle

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 27, 2023 19:29 IST
National Commission for Women (NCW) member Khushbu Sundar, who is in Udupi for an on-the-spot investigation into the alleged video shoot of a girl in the washroom of a college by fellow students, on Thursday urged the people not to rush in to give a communal angle to the incident.

IMAGE: BJP leader and NCW member Khushbu Sundar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sundar, who reached the paramedical college on Thursday morning, accompanied by Udupi district Superintendent of Police Akshay Hakay Machhindra and other officials of the commission, is holding talks with the college management, the victim and the students involved in the incident as part of her enquiry.

 

College director Rashmi, academic co-ordinator Balakrishna, principal Rajeep Mondal, district legal service authority advocate Mary Shrestha and others are also taking part in the talks.

Talking to reporters after initial discussions with the Udupi district Deputy Commissioner Vidyakumari and Machhindra, the NCW member had on Wednesday said that no concrete evidence has been found even after extensive efforts as part of probe by the police.

The investigations are continuing and a comprehensive enquiry is needed.

The NCW and the police have found no evidence yet, she said, adding that until concrete evidence is found, a charge sheet cannot be filed.

Sundar said the police have sent the mobile phones of the three girls who allegedly shot the video for data retrieval.

The data should be sent to the FSL laboratory for a detailed report before filing a charge sheet, she said.

The NCW and the police are diligently doing their work and will conduct the investigation without acting as judges before getting any evidence. The NCW is committed to protecting women and does not work with any communal angle in mind, she said.

Sundar said the commission's focus is on protecting women, irrespective of their community and urged the people to avoid giving this incident a communal angle.

The NCW member said she is committed to understand the case fully by engaging with the college administration, students and victims.

Meanwhile, activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Thursday staged a protest near the war memorial at Ajjarkad in Udupi demanding an investigation into the washroom incident.

The protestors, who demanded justice to the victim student, had an altercation with the police force present there.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna was also present at the venue.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
