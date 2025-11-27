'Worst airline experience': Siraj slams Air India

'I really would not advise anyone to take this flight if they can't take a stand.'

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj expressed anguish over his flight's departure, which was supposed to take off at 7.25 pm IST, highlighting Air India's lack of communication. Photograph: Mohammed Siraj/Instagram

Mohammed Siraj has expressed his frustration and disappointment over the delay of his Air India Express flight on Wednesday, describing it as the "worst airline experience" pointing out to the lack of communication and updates from the airline.



Siraj was heading back to Hyderabad from Guwahati after India suffered a humiliating 408-run defeat to South Africa in the second Test, resulting in a 0-2 loss in the two-match series.



The fast bowler expressed anguish over his flight's departure, which was supposed to take off at 7.25 pm IST, highlighting the airline's lack of communication.



"Air India flight no IX 2884 from Guwahati to Hyderabad was supposed to take off at 7.25 however, there has been no communication from the airline, and after repeatedly following up, they have just delayed the flight with no proper reasoning. This has been really frustrating, and this is the basic ask by every passenger," he posted on X.



"The flight was delayed by 4 hours, and still no update has left us stranded. Worst airline experience. I really would not advise anyone to take this flight if they can't take a stand."



Air India Express on Thursday said that its flight (IX 2884) from Guwahati to Hyderabad has been cancelled due to "unforeseen operational reasons".

The explanation came after Siraj publicly called out the airline for the delay in departure from Guwahati and the lack of communication regarding it.



"We regret to inform you that the flight has been cancelled due to unforeseen operational reasons. Our team at the airport is actively assisting all guests with the necessary arrangements. We understand how difficult this situation is, and we truly appreciate your patience and understanding. Please be assured that our team will continue to keep you updated and extend all possible support," Air India Express replied under Siraj's post on X.