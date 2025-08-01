IndiGo passenger slaps co-flyer on Mumbai-Kolkata flight

An IndiGo passenger slapped a fellow passenger, who was on the aircraft aisle, onboard a flight from Mumbai to Kolkata on Friday, according to a source.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident happened in the flight 6E138 and after landing, the perpetrator was handed over to the security team at the Kolkata airport, the source said.

The perpetrator was also declared as unruly by the airline, the source added.

There was no official statement from IndiGo. The number of people onboard the aircraft was not immediately available.

The reason for the passenger slapping the fellow passenger was also not immediately known.

A video clip of the incident shared on social media showed a passenger sitting in his seat suddenly slapping another passenger on the aisle who started crying and was moved away from the spot.

Also, a cabin crew member is heard telling the passenger on the seat "don't do" while another passenger is heard asking why did he slap and that he does not have any right to hit anybody.

One of the passengers is also heard saying that the person who was hit was having a panic attack.

It could not be immediately ascertained whether the incident happened when the aircraft was preparing for takeoff or when it was mid-air.

The flight was operated with an Airbus A321 aircraft