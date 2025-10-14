Tears, Hugs, Freedom After 741 Days

Glimpses after the hostages-prisoners swap and ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel -- showing the return of those kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023, Hamas attack and taken to Gaza, October 13, 2025.

RAMAT GAN

IMAGE: Released Israeli hostage Bar Abraham Kupershtein, who was kidnapped by Hamas, arrives at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

IMAGE: Rom Braslavski, a released hostage, arrives at the Sheba Medical Center. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

REIM

IMAGE: Released Israeli hostage Avinatan Or, who was held in Gaza, walks with a representative of the Israeli army after being released in Reim, Israel. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Released Israeli hostage Alon Ohel is reunited with his family in Reim. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout/Reuters

PETAH TIKVA

IMAGE: Released Israeli hostage Evyatar David reacts on arrival at the Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, Israel. Photograph: Stoyan Nenov/Reuters

IMAGE: Released hostage Avinatan Or arrives at the Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Hospital. Photograph: Stoyan Nenov/Reuters

TEL AVIV

IMAGE: Released hostage Matan Zangauker with his mother Einav Zangauker at the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv, Israel. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Released hostage Gali Berman holds a sign that says 'People of Israel live, thanks for everything', after being released. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout/Reuters

KHAN YOUNIS

IMAGE: A man greets a freed Palestinian prisoner released by Israel as part of a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Mahmoud Issa/Reuters

IMAGE: Freed Palestinian prisoners look out of a bus. Photograph: Mahmoud Issa/Reuters

IMAGE: Prisoners look out of a bus for their loved ones. Photograph: Ramadan Abed/Reuters

IMAGE: People gather outside the Nasser hospital as they welcome freed Palestinian prisoners. Photograph: Ramadan Abed/Reuters

RAMALLAH

IMAGE: A freed Palestinian prisoner is greeted in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank after being released from an Israeli jail. Photograph: Mohammed Torokman/Reuters

IMAGE: A freed Palestinian is hugged by a relative in Ramallah after he was released. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff