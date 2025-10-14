HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tears, Hugs, Freedom After 741 Days

Tears, Hugs, Freedom After 741 Days

By REDIFF NEWS
October 14, 2025 08:26 IST

Glimpses after the hostages-prisoners swap and ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel -- showing the return of those kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023, Hamas attack and taken to Gaza, October 13, 2025.

 

RAMAT GAN

IMAGE: Released Israeli hostage Bar Abraham Kupershtein, who was kidnapped by Hamas, arrives at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rom Braslavski, a released hostage, arrives at the Sheba Medical Center. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

 

REIM

IMAGE: Released Israeli hostage Avinatan Or, who was held in Gaza, walks with a representative of the Israeli army after being released in Reim, Israel. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Released Israeli hostage Alon Ohel is reunited with his family in Reim. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout/Reuters

 

PETAH TIKVA

IMAGE: Released Israeli hostage Evyatar David reacts on arrival at the Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, Israel. Photograph: Stoyan Nenov/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Released hostage Avinatan Or arrives at the Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Hospital. Photograph: Stoyan Nenov/Reuters

 

TEL AVIV

IMAGE: Released hostage Matan Zangauker with his mother Einav Zangauker at the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv, Israel. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Released hostage Gali Berman holds a sign that says 'People of Israel live, thanks for everything', after being released. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout/Reuters

 

KHAN YOUNIS

IMAGE: A man greets a freed Palestinian prisoner released by Israel as part of a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Mahmoud Issa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Freed Palestinian prisoners look out of a bus. Photograph: Mahmoud Issa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Prisoners look out of a bus for their loved ones. Photograph: Ramadan Abed/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People gather outside the Nasser hospital as they welcome freed Palestinian prisoners. Photograph: Ramadan Abed/Reuters

 

RAMALLAH

IMAGE: A freed Palestinian prisoner is greeted in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank after being released from an Israeli jail. Photograph: Mohammed Torokman/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A freed Palestinian is hugged by a relative in Ramallah after he was released. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
RELATED STORIES

Modi hails Trump as India welcomes Gaza peace deal
Netanyahu nominates Trump for Israel's highest award
Hamas frees all 20 Israeli hostages as part of Gaza plan
'War is over in Gaza': Trump as Israel, Hamas free captives
Norway FA cheers Gaza peace plan ahead of WC qualifier
