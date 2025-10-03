The Major Crisis Facing Indian Students

A United Nations study finds that only 10 per cent of students in India ever access professional career counselling -- leaving the rest to make choices based on hearsay, family pressure or popular trends.

Kindly note that this illustration generated using Google Gemini has only been posted for representational purposes.

Most Indian students don't get the guidance they desperately need, says a United Nations study.

The reality behind career decisions

Across 14 districts spanning Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, over 21,000 students from Classes 9 to 12 took part in this survey.

The majority admitted they lack clear insights into their strengths or job market realities. Instead, they lean on advice from relatives, friends and/or neighbours.

The result? Career paths chosen by accident. Many professionals end up stuck in roles they never wanted -- driven by fear of unemployment rather than passion and/or fit.

Why the problem is so widespread

No institutional support

In most government and private schools, career counselling is either absent or treated as a one-time event.

Overloaded teachers, poor ratios

Student-to-counsellor numbers are abysmal; when teachers double up as career guides, they are ill-equipped.

Cultural norms and 'safe' jobs mindset

Families push engineering, medicine or government jobs by default, rarely considering new or unconventional fields.

Poor information accessibility

Many students don't even know the tuition, curriculum or opportunities associated with the courses they're considering.

The consequences are real

When students choose careers that aren't aligned with their interests or skills, dissatisfaction, low performance and burnout tend to follow.

According to other labour and education surveys, a large portion of graduates are deemed unemployable by industry standards -- not because they lack degrees but because their training and passion don't match marketplace needs.

What India must do now

Embed counselling early

Start career guidance in middle school, not just in the final years.

Train more counsellors

Schools need skilled professionals, not overworked teachers doing extra duties.

Use technology

AI-based platforms, mobile apps in local languages and mentorship networks can reach students even in remote areas.

Revamp parent expectations

Families must be educated about emerging fields and the risk of blindly following 'prestige' careers.

Policy and curriculum change

The NEP 2020 calls for vocational and multidisciplinary education -- it's time to make that a reality inside classrooms.