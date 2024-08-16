News
Rediff.com  » News » Teacher strip searches girls in MP school for mobile phone, booked

Teacher strip searches girls in MP school for mobile phone, booked

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 16, 2024 20:48 IST
A first information report has been registered against a teacher of a government school who allegedly strip-searched girl students to look for a mobile phone that rang during class in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the police said on Friday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

As per a complaint lodged by parents, the teacher allegedly took five girl students to the washroom and strip-searched them after a mobile phone rang during class at a government girls' higher secondary school on August 2, an official said.

 

Malharganj police station in-charge Shiv Kumar Raghuvanshi said initial investigations have revealed that the teacher had "mentally tortured" minor girls by allegedly making them remove their clothes to find their mobile phones.

An FIR was registered under sections 76 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and section 79 (acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 75 (cruelty to children) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, he said.

The police have recorded statements of the victims, their parents and teachers, Raghuvanshi said.

During the investigation, it was found that the teacher had no "sexual intention", and hence, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was not included in the FIR, he said.

On August 9, the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh high court issued notice to the state government on a public interest litigation filed by social activist Chinmoy Mishra.

The court had directed the state government to file a report within a week on the action taken following the police complaint.

The PIL sought compliance of POCSO Act be ensured in the case and appropriate directions for quick action in such incidents.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
