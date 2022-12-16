News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi teacher throws girl from 1st floor of school

Delhi teacher throws girl from 1st floor of school

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 16, 2022 16:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A class 5 student was hit with a scissor and flung from the first floor of the school building by her teacher who has subsequently been detained, police said on Friday.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore

A huge crowd gathered at the school following the incident that took place at the Prathmik Vidyalaya in central Delhi's Model Basti area, they said.

The police reached the spot and brought the situation under control, officials said.

 

The class teacher, identified as Geeta Deshwal, first hit the girl with a small scissor and then threw her off from the first floor of the building, a senior police officer said.

The injured girl child is under treatment at the Hindu Rao hospital and is stated to be out of danger, he said.

The accused has been detained, the officer added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said a case of attempt to murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code is being registered on the statement of the eyewitness.

"The student has been admitted to Hindu Rao Hospital. All necessary tests including CT scan has been done. The child is safe and stable and responding well.

"The teacher has been detained by police. The MCD has also suspended her with immediate effect. Further investigation is being conducted by the department," a senior MCD official told PTI.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Over 80 pc students in Indian schools are humiliated
Over 80 pc students in Indian schools are humiliated
How to ensure your child's safety at school
How to ensure your child's safety at school
Why discipline is a bad word
Why discipline is a bad word
India 'firmly in control' of northern border: Army
India 'firmly in control' of northern border: Army
Hany Babu gets 4-day bail for cataract op, checkup
Hany Babu gets 4-day bail for cataract op, checkup
Cong hopeful Gehlot-Pilot tiff will resolve 'smoothly'
Cong hopeful Gehlot-Pilot tiff will resolve 'smoothly'
Kasab didn't have iota of remorse: 26/11 braveheart
Kasab didn't have iota of remorse: 26/11 braveheart
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Another Ryan School horror: Class 4 student thrashed by teachers

Another Ryan School horror: Class 4 student thrashed by teachers

UP: Dalit boy hit with rod for touching teacher's bike

UP: Dalit boy hit with rod for touching teacher's bike

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances