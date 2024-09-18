MP teacher held for raping 3-year-old student; school ignores complaint

The police arrested a 28-year-old teacher from a private school in Bhopal for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl student, an official said on Wednesday.

While Chief Minister Mohan Yadav promised strict action in the matter, the Opposition Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government of failing to protect children in the state.

The child's mother approached the police on Monday after the school management allegedly ignored her complaint, deputy commissioner of police Priyanka Shukla said.

The child is three years and seven months old, the police official said.

Acting on the complaint, police visited the school to gather information and arrested the accused, Kasim Rehan, a computer teacher.

According to the child's mother, she approached the school after spotting injury marks in her daughter's private parts, but the management ignored her complaint, the official said.

The accused has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for rape, she said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, CM Yadav in a statement said that the rape of a three-year-old innocent girl by a school teacher has come to his notice.

“I have ordered strict action and will also try to get justice in this case through a special court. This act is extremely disgusting, shameful and condemnable,” Yadav said.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari alleged that Madhya Pradesh has now become the country's “rape capital”.

“How unfortunate that 3-year-old innocent Munni (name changed) became a victim of rape in Bhopal. I feel ashamed to learn that the accused is Munni's teacher," Patwari said in a post on X.

Patwari said he is also a father, and this incident filled his heart with pain.

“Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao has remained only a government lie because it has completely failed to keep innocent daughters safe in this state. Munni, I will go to any extent to get you justice. Today Munni needs us, so my entire state stands united to get justice for our daughter,” he added.