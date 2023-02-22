News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » TDP's Nara Lokesh promises Islamic bank for Muslims if voted to power

TDP's Nara Lokesh promises Islamic bank for Muslims if voted to power

Source: PTI
Last updated on: February 22, 2023 13:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Telugu Desam Party general secretary Nara Lokesh has promised to establish an Islamic Bank for the Muslim community of Andhra Pradesh on coming to power.

IMAGE: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on his padayatra in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Resuming his marathon political walkathon (padayatra) 'Yuva Galam' after a two-day break on Tuesday, he said, ”I am promising to you that once the TDP forms the government again, this Islamic bank will be established.''

The second-in-command of the principal opposition party in Andhra Pradesh recalled that Minorities Corporation was founded by former chief minister and founder of TDP, late N T Rama Rao.

 

He alleged that the corporation was discontinued on Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy becoming the CM and assured the minority community that he would bring it back to life once his party forms the government.

Further, the TDP leader alleged that Reddy discontinued all the welfare schemes introduced by N Chandrababu Naidu as the CM in the past, which he vowed to restore. 

Meanwhile, Lokesh's padayatra reached 300 km at Thondamanupuram panchayat in Sri Kalahasti assembly constituency.

At the village, he alleged that cheap liquor has replaced pesticides, enabling the farmers to substitute the former with the latter.

Later, Lokesh promised to do justice to Gandla, Telikula and Deva Telikula communities, including the farmers he met as part of Yuva Galam. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Chandrababu breaks down, vows to enter assembly on win
Chandrababu breaks down, vows to enter assembly on win
Police stops Chandrababu from entering constituency
Police stops Chandrababu from entering constituency
Chandrababu slams Jagan for ban on his roadshow
Chandrababu slams Jagan for ban on his roadshow
Giving AFCAT? Last Minute Tips
Giving AFCAT? Last Minute Tips
Folk singer gets notice for song criticising Yogi
Folk singer gets notice for song criticising Yogi
Adani firm repays Rs 1,500 cr to SBI MF, Birla Sun
Adani firm repays Rs 1,500 cr to SBI MF, Birla Sun
Voting underway for Delhi mayoral polls
Voting underway for Delhi mayoral polls
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan meets Chandrababu

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan meets Chandrababu

2024 is my last election, says Chandrababu, unless...

2024 is my last election, says Chandrababu, unless...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances