Chandrababu attacks Jagan as cops stop him from entering constituency

Chandrababu attacks Jagan as cops stop him from entering constituency

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 04, 2023 19:47 IST
The police on Wednesday prevented Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu's entry into his Kuppam constituency, days after the Andhra Pradesh government issued an order prohibiting public meetings and rallies on roads across the state.

IMAGE: TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu consoles a family member of the deceased Kalavkuri Yanadi, who lost his life in the stampede during Naidu's public meeting at the Kandukur area of Nellore, in Andhra Pradesh, December 29, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police resorted to a lathi charge and seized several vehicles of TDP leaders, including Naidu's campaign vehicle, besides taking many party workers into custody.

 

As thousands of TDP workers welcomed him on his arrival from Bengaluru, the TDP supremo refused to take a notice served on him by the police denying him permission for his tour.

Naidu entered into a heated argument with the local sub-divisional police officer as the latter sought to stop the former chief minister's convoy saying there was no permission for his rally.

He demanded to know why permission was being denied for his visit but the SDPO did not give any reason and left.

Tension prevailed at Pedduru village, bordering Kuppam, as Naidu reached there from Bengaluru airport on the first day of his proposed three-day trip and the police blocked his entry.

Getting down from his bullet-proof vehicle, the former chief minister questioned the SDPO over the police action.

"I am the MLA from Kuppam for the past seven terms. It's my home. How can you prevent me from going to my own house," Naidu angrily questioned.

"What sanctity does the GO No. 1 have. The Police Act, 1861 is not applicable to the state of Andhra Pradesh. How can the government issue an order based on that Act," he asked.

Naidu pointed out that he had written to the director general of police several days ago informing about his Kuppam tour.

"We have applied for permission to the district Superintendent of Police. The illegal GO was issued on January 2 but the police claim the prohibitory orders came into force from January 1," he noted.

Defying the police, Naidu marched on the streets in Pedduru and addressed the people.

Lashing out at Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, he charged him with "muzzling not just the opposition's voice but the people's voice itself. We will fight it out," he asserted.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
