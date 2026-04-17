TCS Nashik conversion case: Fadnavis vows to 'bust the module'

Maharashtra government pledges to uncover the module behind the alleged sexual harassment and forced religious conversion at a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) unit in Nashik, ensuring no one involved will be shielded.

IMAGE: Accused Raza Memon and Shafi Sheikh, arrested in connection with the alleged Nashik TCS religious conversion and sexual harassment case, are being produced in court, in Nashik on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Maharashtra government is investigating alleged sexual harassment and forcible religious conversion at a TCS unit in Nashik.

Chief Minister Fadnavis assures that the government will expose the entire module involved in the TCS case.

TCS is cooperating with the investigation and has taken the issue seriously, according to Fadnavis.

Police have registered nine cases and arrested seven employees, including a HR manager, in connection with the allegations.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said his government was confident of busting the module involved in the alleged sexual harassment and forcible religious conversion at a unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik.

Investigation Into TCS Employee Harassment

Addressing a press meet in Kolkata, Fadnavis said the MNC 'took serious note of the issue and initiated necessary steps' to assist the ongoing investigation.

"It is a serious issue, done by a module. We will bust the module. We are also taking help from central agencies," he said.

Hailing the measures taken by the IT firm, he added, "None among those involved will be shielded."

Fadnavis is currently in West Bengal to campaign for Bharatiya Janata Party candidates.

Details of the TCS Harassment Case

An earlier report from Mumbai, quoting a senior Maharashtra police officer, said the investigation into the case suggested that seven male accused operated like an organised gang to target women employees.

Police have registered nine cases in connection with the allegations, the report said.

Seven employees -- six men working at the MNC's Nashik unit and a woman HR manager -- have been arrested so far. One female accused is on the run.

Under Indian law, charges related to sexual harassment can include Section 354A of the Indian Penal Code.

The investigation will likely involve gathering evidence, recording statements, and potentially forensic analysis of digital devices to uncover the full extent of the alleged module's activities.