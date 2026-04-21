TCS Harassment Accused Claims Victim Had 'One-Sided Feelings'

An accused in the TCS Nashik sexual harassment case is seeking bail, alleging the complaint was motivated by the victim's unrequited feelings or parental influence, while denying any religious slurs.

Key Points Accused in TCS Nashik sexual harassment case files bail application.

Accused claims the complaint stems from the victim's 'one-sided feelings' or parental pressure.

The accused denies making disparaging remarks about any religion.

The victim alleges sexual harassment and false promises of marriage.

Nashik Police SIT is probing nine cases related to harassment at the TCS unit.

An accused in the alleged sexual harassment case at TCS's Nashik unit on Tuesday filed a bail application claiming that the complaint stemmed from the victim's frustration over her "one-sided feelings" for him, or due to parental pressure.

Danish Shaikh, the accused, also denied making remarks hurting the victim's religious sentiments.

The 31-year-old software professional is one of the eight arrested accused in the case.

Currently in judicial custody, Shaikh moved a bail application through his lawyer Umesh Walzade before the Nashik sessions court which will hear it on May 2.

Accused Denies Allegations, Claims Awareness of Marital Status

"The applicant (Shaikh) never made disparaging remarks about any religion. It appears the complainant had one-sided feelings for the applicant and filed this complaint out of frustration or parental pressure," his plea said.

The victim has alleged in her complaint that Shaikh gained her trust by promising to secure her a job at TCS, sexually harassed her and later promised marriage despite being already married with two children.

Shaikh contended in the application that they were college friends and she was fully aware of his marital status.

Delay in FIR Filing Questioned

While the alleged incidents dated back to 2022, the FIR was registered in 2026 without a no valid explanation for the delay, he stated.

Shaikh, along with four others, has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 69 (sexual intercourse by deceitful means), 75 (sexual harassment) and 299 (deliberate acts to outrage religious feelings).

Sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have also been invoked.

Police Investigation and TCS Response

An SIT of Nashik Police is probing a total of nine cases registered in connection with the alleged attempts of forcible conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental and sexual harassment of female employees at the TCS unit.

Eight persons have been arrested so far.

TCS has stated that it has a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, and the employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at the Nashik office have been suspended.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections mentioned in the article address specific offences related to sexual misconduct and religious sentiments. Cases of sexual harassment in Indian workplaces are typically investigated by internal complaints committees and, if necessary, by the police. The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act aims to protect marginalised communities from discrimination and abuse.