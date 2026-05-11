Taxi Driver Gets Two Years For Outraging Woman's Modesty

A Mumbai court has sentenced a taxi driver to two years in jail for outraging the modesty of a hotel professional by forcibly kissing her hand, rejecting the defence's claim of it being a routine greeting.

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Key Points Mumbai court sentences taxi driver to two years for outraging a woman's modesty.

The taxi driver forcibly kissed the hand of a hotel professional.

The court rejected the defence's claim that kissing the hand is a routine greeting in the hospitality industry.

The incident occurred outside the victim's official duties, leading to the conviction.

The taxi driver was found guilty under sections 354 and 354(D) of the Indian Penal Code for outraging modesty and stalking.

A court here sentenced a 35-year-old taxi driver to two years rigorous imprisonment for outraging the modesty of a hotel professional by forcibly kissing her hand.

Court Rejects Defence Argument

The defence's contention that kissing the hand is a "routine practice" for greeting in the hospitality industry was rejected by the court, which noted that the act did not occur during the victim's official duties.

"The act done by the accused was not committed during work of the informant and she was not greeting the accused in context of her official work. So there was no question of greeting the accused in the manner of hospitality. Therefore, the intention of the accused is to outrage the modesty of the informant," the court said.

Further, the court underlined that there is nothing on record to show that kissing on the hand is a manner of greetings and that training in the same is imparted in hospitality management courses.

Details of the Case

The judgment, delivered last month by Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Prashant S Ghodke, found taxi driver Rocky Fernandes guilty under sections 354 and 354(D) (outraging modesty and stalking ) of the Indian Penal Code.

The prosecution's case was based on two separate encounters between the victim, a front office associate at a leading hotel chain, and the accused.

On November 11, 2023, while the victim was traveling to work in a shared taxi, the accused, who was driving, refused her fare upon arrival.

When she extended her hand to wish him 'Happy Diwali', the accused caught her hand and kissed it, causing her to flee in distress, the prosecution said.

Accused Diverted From Usual Route

About ten days later, the victim encountered the accused again in a taxi. During the ride, the accused diverted from the usual drop-off point, asked for her mobile number, and claimed he "liked her".

The victim refused and immediately reported the matter to her Head of Department (HOD), leading to a police complaint.

The court after perusal of evidence on the record concluded that the prosecution has proved both the offences against the accused beyond reasonable doubts.