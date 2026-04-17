Mumbai Auto Driver Arrested For Filming And Blackmailing Woman

A Mumbai auto-rickshaw driver has been arrested for allegedly filming a female passenger without her consent and attempting to blackmail her into a physical relationship, sparking outrage and a police investigation.

Key Points An auto-rickshaw driver in Mumbai was arrested for allegedly filming a woman passenger without her consent.

The accused, Afzal Asif Khan, allegedly threatened to make the video viral and attempted to coerce the woman into a physical relationship.

The woman objected to being filmed, leading to the accused's attempt to blackmail her.

Police are investigating whether the accused has been involved in similar offences in the past.

Police have arrested an auto-rickshaw driver in the city for allegedly filming a woman passenger without her consent and later trying to blackmail and sexually exploit her, an official said on Friday.

Accused Apprehended By Police

Afzal Asif Khan, the accused, was apprehended by Samta Nagar traffic police personnel and later handed over to Kurar Police for further probe.

Details Of The Incident

As per the complaint, the woman hired the auto-rickshaw in Kurar to travel to Malad. Khan allegedly recorded a video of her on his mobile phone.

When they reached the destination and the woman was making the payment, the accused allegedly continued recording. When she objected, he allegedly threatened to make the video viral and tried to coerce her into a physical relationship.

Legal Action And Further Investigation

Traffic police personnel present nearby detained the accused and handed him over to local police.

A case was registered against him under multiple charges, including molestation, recording a video without consent, criminal intimidation, and attempt to force physical relations. Police are also investigating whether he may have been involved in similar offences in the past.

Under Indian law, the accused could face charges related to sexual harassment, extortion, and violation of privacy. The police will likely examine the accused's mobile phone for evidence and investigate his past behaviour to determine if there are other victims.