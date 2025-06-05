HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tata, Dassault to make Rafale fighter aircraft fuselages in India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 05, 2025 16:31 IST

French aerospace major Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd on Thursday announced firming up of a deal to manufacture fuselage for Rafale fighter jets in India.

Photograph: Courtesy Dassault Aviation online

Under the partnership, Tata Advanced Systems will set up a cutting-edge production facility in Hyderabad to produce the key component of the combat jet.

The first fuselage sections are expected to roll off the assembly line in financial year 2028, with the facility expected to deliver up to two complete fuselages per month, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) said.

 

The TASL said it will set up a cutting-edge production facility in Hyderabad for the manufacture of key structural sections of the Rafale, including the lateral shells of the rear fuselage, the complete rear section, the central fuselage, and the front section.

The TASL said it signed four production transfer agreements with Dassault Aviation to manufacture the Rafale fighter aircraft fuselage in India, marking a "significant step forward" in strengthening the country's aerospace manufacturing capabilities and supporting global supply chains.

"For the first time, Rafale fuselages will be produced outside France. This is a decisive step in strengthening our supply chain in India," said Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.

"Thanks to the expansion of our local partners, including TASL, one of the major players in the Indian aerospace industry, this supply chain will contribute to the successful ramp-up of the Rafale and, with our support, will meet our quality and competitiveness requirements," he said.

Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TASL, said this partnership marks a significant step in India's aerospace journey.

"The production of the complete Rafale fuselage in India underscores the deepening trust in Tata Advanced Systems' capabilities and the strength of our collaboration with Dassault Aviation."

"It also reflects the remarkable progress India has made in establishing a modern, robust aerospace manufacturing ecosystem that can support global platforms," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

India Set For Rs 32 Trillion Defence Budget... In 2047
India, France ink Rs 63,000 cr deal for 26 Rafale M fighters
'No comparison between Rafale and China's J-20s'
SEE: Rafales, Sukhois, Migs land on UP expressway
Message to China: India flies Rafales in Indian Ocean
