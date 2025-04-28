HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India, France ink Rs 63,000 cr deal for 26 Rafale M fighters

India, France ink Rs 63,000 cr deal for 26 Rafale M fighters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 28, 2025 14:58 IST

India and France on Monday inked an intergovernmental agreement to procure 26 naval variants of Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around Rs 64,000 crore for the Indian Navy.

Photograph: @IAF_MCC/X

The pact was sealed at a virtual event.

India is procuring the jets from French defence major Dassault Aviation for deployment on board aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was present at the signing ceremony.

The sealing of the mega deal came three weeks after the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared the procurement.

Under the terms of reference, the delivery of the jets will have to start around five years after signing of the contract.

In July 2023, the defence ministry accorded the initial approval for the mega acquisition following a series of deliberations and evaluation tests of the platform.

Under the deal, the Indian Navy will also get associated ancillary equipment, including weapon systems and spares from Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of Rafale (Marine) jets.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
