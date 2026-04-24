HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Two Tamil Nadu Police Officers Die During Election Duty

Two Tamil Nadu Police Officers Die During Election Duty

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 24, 2026 21:33 IST

x

Two Tamil Nadu police officers tragically died from sudden health complications while performing election duty, highlighting the risks faced by personnel during Assembly elections.

Key Points

  • Two Tamil Nadu police officers, a DSP and an SSI, died due to sudden health complications while on election duty.
  • DSP Ramakrishnan collapsed due to severe chest pain near Vivekananda School and died shortly after.
  • SSI Kannadhasan fainted while on duty at a polling booth and passed away despite medical treatment.
  • The officers were performing election bandobust duty during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Two Tamil Nadu police personnel-a DSP and another officer-died due to sudden health complications while on election bandobust duty during the Assembly elections held on Thursday, officials said on Friday.

Details of the Deceased Officers

According to a press note from the Office of the Director General of Police (DGP), the deceased were identified as Ramakrishnan (55), DSP, NIB CID, Ramanathapuram district, and Kannadhasan (59), Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) of Police attached to Malliyakari police station in Salem.

 

DSP Ramakrishnan's Death

Police said Ramakrishnan experienced severe chest pain and collapsed at around 5.45 pm on April 23 near Vivekananda School in Kaalanjipatty. He was rushed for medical assistance but died shortly thereafter.

He is survived by his wife and three daughters.

SSI Kannadhasan's Death

Kannadhasan was on duty at Booth No 221 in Nagiyampatty village under the Gangavalli Assembly constituency.

At around 6.10 pm on April 23, he fainted while performing his duties.

Despite being shifted to private hospitals in Minnampalli and Salem for advanced treatment, he died at 8.20 pm. He is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Murder charges slapped against 6 in TN custodial death, cop arrested
Murder charges slapped against 6 in TN custodial death, cop arrested
Death of father-son duo beaten by cops sparks outrage in TN
Death of father-son duo beaten by cops sparks outrage in TN
TN custodial death: 5 cops sent to 2-day CBI custody
TN custodial death: 5 cops sent to 2-day CBI custody
4 more cops arrested in Tuticorin custodial death case
4 more cops arrested in Tuticorin custodial death case
Tuticorin SP shunted out, put on 'compulsory wait'
Tuticorin SP shunted out, put on 'compulsory wait'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

webstory image 2

10 Raw Mango Recipes You Need To Cook Soon

webstory image 3

Adopt A Pet Day: 16 NGOs Helping Animals

VIDEOS

Yuvika Chaudhary Dazzles in Yellow, Fans Can't Stop Gushing1:05

Yuvika Chaudhary Dazzles in Yellow, Fans Can't Stop Gushing

Gen Naravane breaks silence on Rahul Gandhi's rhetoric on his leaked memoir controversy7:34

Gen Naravane breaks silence on Rahul Gandhi's rhetoric on...

Jasprit Bumrah spotted with his wife at Mumbai airport0:57

Jasprit Bumrah spotted with his wife at Mumbai airport

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO