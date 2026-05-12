HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Tamil Nadu Cabinet: Criminal Cases Against 50% Of Ministers

Tamil Nadu Cabinet: Criminal Cases Against 50% Of Ministers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 12, 2026 19:12 IST

A new report reveals that half of the newly sworn-in Tamil Nadu cabinet ministers are facing criminal cases, while a significant portion holds assets exceeding Rs 100 crore, raising concerns about governance and transparency.

Key Points

  • Half of the new Tamil Nadu ministers face criminal charges, according to an ADR report.
  • 20% of Tamil Nadu cabinet ministers possess assets exceeding Rs 100 crore.
  • Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is the wealthiest minister with assets worth Rs 648.85 crore.
  • Three ministers have declared their educational qualification to be between 8th and 12th standard.

Half of the newly sworn-in ministers of the Tamil Nadu Cabinet have criminal cases against them, while 20 per cent have assets over Rs 100 crore, said a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Criminal Allegations Against Tamil Nadu Ministers

According to the report, out of the 10 ministers analysed, five (50 per cent) have declared criminal cases against themselves, while three (30 per cent) ministers have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

 

Only one of ministers is a woman, it said.

Assets and Wealth Distribution in the Cabinet

Two (20 per cent) ministers have more than Rs 100 crore, with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay the richest among them with assets worth Rs 648.85 crore. The average assets of the cabinet is Rs 126.50 crore.

The minister with the lowest declared total assets is Keerthana S, who won from Sivakasi constituency, with assets worth Rs 22.57 lakh.

Educational Background of Ministers

The report added that three ministers have declared their educational qualification to be between 8th and 12th standard while seven have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above.

An earlier report of the ADR, which analysed affidavits of the 233 winning candidates, said 126 (54 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, while 56 (24 per cent) face serious criminal charges.

Out of 224 MLAs analysed during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2021, 134 (60 per cent) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves, and 193 (83 per cent) MLAs are crorepatis.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

57% Bihar ministers have declared criminal cases against them: ADR
57% Bihar ministers have declared criminal cases against them: ADR
65% of Bengal's new MLAs face criminal cases, up sharply from 49% in 2021
65% of Bengal's new MLAs face criminal cases, up sharply from 49% in 2021
Disproportionate assets case slapped on yet another AIADMK leader
Disproportionate assets case slapped on yet another AIADMK leader
West Bengal Polls: Nearly a Quarter of Candidates Face Criminal Charges
West Bengal Polls: Nearly a Quarter of Candidates Face Criminal Charges
62 pc MLAs face criminal cases in Kerala: ADR
62 pc MLAs face criminal cases in Kerala: ADR

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 2

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 3

10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum

VIDEOS

Meet Sukanya Sarma: The Beautiful Daughter of Himanta Biswa Sarma0:27

Meet Sukanya Sarma: The Beautiful Daughter of Himanta...

How Overjoyed Himanta Met Modi After Being Sworn in as Assam CM1:42

How Overjoyed Himanta Met Modi After Being Sworn in as...

NSUI protests after NTA cancels NEET-UG 2026 over paper leak4:49

NSUI protests after NTA cancels NEET-UG 2026 over paper leak

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO