Tamil Nadu Cabinet: Criminal Cases Against 50% Of Ministers

A new report reveals that half of the newly sworn-in Tamil Nadu cabinet ministers are facing criminal cases, while a significant portion holds assets exceeding Rs 100 crore, raising concerns about governance and transparency.

Key Points Half of the new Tamil Nadu ministers face criminal charges, according to an ADR report.

20% of Tamil Nadu cabinet ministers possess assets exceeding Rs 100 crore.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is the wealthiest minister with assets worth Rs 648.85 crore.

Three ministers have declared their educational qualification to be between 8th and 12th standard.

Half of the newly sworn-in ministers of the Tamil Nadu Cabinet have criminal cases against them, while 20 per cent have assets over Rs 100 crore, said a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Criminal Allegations Against Tamil Nadu Ministers

According to the report, out of the 10 ministers analysed, five (50 per cent) have declared criminal cases against themselves, while three (30 per cent) ministers have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Only one of ministers is a woman, it said.

Assets and Wealth Distribution in the Cabinet

Two (20 per cent) ministers have more than Rs 100 crore, with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay the richest among them with assets worth Rs 648.85 crore. The average assets of the cabinet is Rs 126.50 crore.

The minister with the lowest declared total assets is Keerthana S, who won from Sivakasi constituency, with assets worth Rs 22.57 lakh.

Educational Background of Ministers

The report added that three ministers have declared their educational qualification to be between 8th and 12th standard while seven have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above.

An earlier report of the ADR, which analysed affidavits of the 233 winning candidates, said 126 (54 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, while 56 (24 per cent) face serious criminal charges.

Out of 224 MLAs analysed during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2021, 134 (60 per cent) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves, and 193 (83 per cent) MLAs are crorepatis.