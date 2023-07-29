Haryana women ask Sonia to get Rahul married. See her reply

"Get Rahul married" is what some women farmers from Haryana told Congress leader Sonia Gandhi during their interaction with her and she in turn asked them to find a girl for her son, with Rahul Gandhi saying "it will happen".

The concern by the group of women was expressed when they met the Gandhi family at a luncheon hosted by Sonia Gandhi for them at her residence, a promise made by Rahul Gandhi during his recent visit to their fields.

Fulfilling his promise, the former Congress chief invited some women farmers from Haryana's Sonipat district to his mother's home and shared food with them.

During the conversation at her 10, Janpath residence, a woman asks Sonia Gandhi, "Get Rahul married" to which Sonia Gandhi tells her "You find a girl for him".

At this, Rahul Gandhi said, "It will happen...".

He is also seen being fed by one of the women.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tells the women that "Rahul was naughtier than her, but she got the scolding instead".

On July 8, Rahul Gandhi made an impromptu stop at Madina village in Sonipat. He interacted with people and spent time with farmers working in agricultural lands.

He also took part in paddy sowing, drove a tractor and ate food brought by women labourers working in the fields, party leaders from the state said.

Rahul Gandhi had then promised them to invite them over to Delhi for a 'Delhi Darshan' as they said they had never visited the national capital despite living so close.

During his visit, Rahul Gandhi had made the farm women talk to his sister Priyanka Gandhi and they had expressed the desire that she invites them over for food to her residence.

"A day to remember for Maa, Priyanka and me with some very special guests. Delhi darshan of Sonipat's farmer sisters, lunch with them at home and lots of talk. Got priceless gifts - desi ghee, sweet lassi, homemade pickles and lots of love," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi on Saturday while sharing the video of the meeting.

"Rahul Gandhi had promised to take the farmer sisters of Sonipat to Delhi. Farmer sisters came to Delhi, the promise was fulfilled," the Congress said on its Twitter handle.

In the video, the Gandhis are seen sharing a light moment with the rural women and offering them lunch. Rahul Gandhi is heard asking if they liked the food and enquired whether everyone has had sweets. He is also seen distributing chocolates to the visiting children and girls.