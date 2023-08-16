Taliban Celebrates The Fall Of Kabul

August 15, 2023 marked two years since the Taliban captured power in Afghanistan and Talibs celebrated the fall of Kabul on the street near the US embassy on Tuesday.
IMAGE: Children of Talibs with toy weapons. All photographs: Ali Khara/Reuters
IMAGE: Talibs rejoice.
IMAGE: An Afghan woman with her son walks among the Talibs.
IMAGE: Talibs brandish rocket launchers.
IMAGE: A Talib with an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan flag.
IMAGE: Talibs wave their flag in celebration.
IMAGE: Girls and young women have been denied an education and banished to the margins of Afghan society.
IMAGE: A Talib bike rally.
IMAGE: A Taliban convoy.
IMAGE: Talibs with rocket launchers.
IMAGE: Taliban leaders pray near the US embassy.
IMAGE: Talibs guard the US embassy.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com