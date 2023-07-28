Taliban Bans Beauty Salons

Ahead of the second anniversary of its grabbing power in Afghanistan, the Taliban has banned women's beauty salons in the country.
Beauty salons were where Afghan women -- who were forced out of schools and colleges and out of their jobs since the Taliban returned to rule the country in August 2021 -- gathered to have a chat while getting their faces or nails done.
The Taliban stated that services provided in beauty salons were forbidden in Islam and can cause economic hardships for grooms' families.
