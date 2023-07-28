News
Taliban Bans Beauty Salons

Taliban Bans Beauty Salons

By REDIFF NEWS
July 28, 2023 08:59 IST
Ahead of the second anniversary of its grabbing power in Afghanistan, the Taliban has banned women's beauty salons in the country.

Beauty salons were where Afghan women -- who were forced out of schools and colleges and out of their jobs since the Taliban returned to rule the country in August 2021 -- gathered to have a chat while getting their faces or nails done.

The Taliban stated that services provided in beauty salons were forbidden in Islam and can cause economic hardships for grooms' families.

 

IMAGE: Beauticians close their salon. All photographs: Ali Khara/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A beautician removes a poster at a salon.

 

IMAGE: Beauticians collect equipment from a salon, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Cosmetics seen at a salon.

 

IMAGE: An empty salon.

 

IMAGE: A salon with defaced pictures of women.

 

IMAGE: An Afghan woman walks past a closed salon.

 

IMAGE: Maryam, a child who polishes boots for a living, sits next to a shut salon.

 

IMAGE: An abandoned salon.

 

IMAGE: The salon's name has been removed.

 

IMAGE: A man walks pass a shut salon.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
