Taliban Bans Beauty Salons

Ahead of the second anniversary of its grabbing power in Afghanistan, the Taliban has banned women's beauty salons in the country.

Beauty salons were where Afghan women -- who were forced out of schools and colleges and out of their jobs since the Taliban returned to rule the country in August 2021 -- gathered to have a chat while getting their faces or nails done.

The Taliban stated that services provided in beauty salons were forbidden in Islam and can cause economic hardships for grooms' families.

IMAGE: Beauticians close their salon. All photographs: Ali Khara/Reuters

IMAGE: A beautician removes a poster at a salon.

IMAGE: Beauticians collect equipment from a salon, here and below.

IMAGE: Cosmetics seen at a salon.

IMAGE: An empty salon.

IMAGE: A salon with defaced pictures of women.

IMAGE: An Afghan woman walks past a closed salon.

IMAGE: Maryam, a child who polishes boots for a living, sits next to a shut salon.

IMAGE: An abandoned salon.

IMAGE: The salon's name has been removed.

IMAGE: A man walks pass a shut salon.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com