Glimpses of Taliban soldiers at the checkpoint in Kabul, Afghanistan.

IMAGE: A Taliban soldier checks a man at a checkpoint. All photograph: Ali Khara/Reuters

IMAGE: Talibs check a car.

IMAGE: An Afghan woman walks among Taliban soldiers.

IMAGE: Talibs stand guard, here and below.

IMAGE: A Talib performs namaaz.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com