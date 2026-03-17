Taking all steps to address LPG crisis: Centre to HC

Amid concerns over LPG shortages due to the West Asia conflict, the Indian government has assured the Bombay high court of its efforts to maintain a smooth supply for domestic consumers.

IMAGE: People wait in a long queue to refill their LPG cylinders outside a gas agency amid the reports of nationwide shortage, in Patna on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Central government assures the Bombay high court of efforts to mitigate LPG shortages due to the West Asia conflict.

The court acknowledges the government's actions and dismisses the petition from LPG distributors seeking increased supply.

The government prioritises domestic LPG distribution amid global crude supply disruptions caused by the conflict.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assures the court that the government is actively negotiating at a diplomatic level to ensure India's LPG supply is not affected.

The Centre is monitoring the international situation and taking remedial measures to prevent crises from impacting India's LPG availability.

The Central government on Tuesday assured the Bombay high court that it is making all attempts on domestic and international fronts to address the hardship caused by the LPG shortage amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The Nagpur bench of the court accepted the Centre's submission and disposed of the petition filed by LPG distributors, noting that it is taking 'all the necessary steps in the matter to protect the interests of individuals'.

The court on March 12 issued notices to the Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry and a private firm in connection with a petition filed by six LPG distributors seeking an increased supply of domestic cooking gas cylinders amid the energy crisis caused by the Iran war.

The court also directed that the storage and supply of LPG for domestic consumption shall be in accordance with the prevailing policy.

The petitioners claimed that the Nagpur-headquartered Confidence Petroleum India Ltd had failed to increase the supply of household LPG cylinders despite the Centre's directive prioritising domestic distribution.

The petition, filed through advocates Shyam Dewani and Sahil Dewani, claimed that the war had disrupted global crude supply, leading to constraints in LPG production.

Following this, the ministry had directed that LPG production and supply to domestic consumers be given priority.

Advocate Dewani told PTI that the Central government submitted an affidavit in the HC.

Government's Response to LPG Supply Concerns

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, appearing via video-conference, informed the court that it was making all attempts on domestic and international levels to address the hardship caused by the shortage of LPG.

Steps are being taken to ensure that the international crisis does not affect India, he said.

Urging the court to dispose of the petition by LPG dealers who claimed that exports were being prioritised over domestic supply, Mehta said negotiations are being held at the diplomatic level.

"The court can consider closing this (petition) trusting the government. Individual issues can be taken up by the state government," he said.

Justice Anil Kilor and Justice Raj Wakode took the Central government's statement into consideration and disposed of the writ petition.

"In view of the statement made in the Centre's affidavit, it is evident that the government is taking all the necessary steps in the matter to protect the interests of individuals. In that view of the matter, nothing survives in this petition," the bench stated.

The Centre, in its affidavit, submitted that it is fully cognisant of issues related to the supply of LPG.

"The Union of India is making all possible attempts domestically and internationally to ensure that no hardship is caused to anyone and the distribution and availability remain smooth," the affidavit stated.

Mehta also submitted that there are "emerging changes" in the international position and the Centre is "monitoring the situation and taking all remedial measures to ensure that such crises at the international level may not affect our country".