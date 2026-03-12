HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Government Boosts Kerosene Supply as LPG Alternative Amid West Asia Tensions

Government Boosts Kerosene Supply as LPG Alternative Amid West Asia Tensions

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 12, 2026 18:13 IST

March 12, 2026 18:13 IST

Amidst the ongoing crisis in West Asia, India is proactively increasing kerosene allocation and ensuring stable crude oil supplies to mitigate potential LPG shortages and maintain energy security.

Key Points

  • India allocates 40,000 kilolitres of additional kerosene to states as an alternative to LPG due to the West Asia crisis.
  • The government plans to release more commercial LPG cylinders to beneficiaries identified by state governments.
  • India assures that the crude oil supply situation remains comfortable, with no fuel shortages reported at petrol pumps.
  • The kerosene allocation aims to mitigate potential LPG shortages amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Amid the ongoing crisis in West Asia, the government on Thursday said that 40,000 kilolitre of additional kerosene has been allocated to states as an alternative fuel to LPG.

Some more commercial LPG cylinders will be released to beneficiaries identified by state governments, said Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

 

She, however, added that the crude oil supply situation in the country is comfortable and there has been no dry out at any of 1 lakh petrol pumps.

The US and Israel launched a major military attack on Iran on February 28, killing its 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

