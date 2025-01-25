HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Take strong action: India to UK on 'Emergency' protests

January 25, 2025 11:26 IST

India on Friday said it expects the United Kingdom to take strong and appropriate action against anti-India elements allegedly involved in disrupting the screenings of actor Kangana Ranaut's new movie Emergency in that country.

IMAGE: A scene from Kangana Ranaut's new movie Emergency. Photograph: X

Freedom of speech and expression cannot be applied selectively and those obstructing it must be held accountable, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

There were reports that the screening of the movie was disrupted in North-West London, Wolverhampton, Birmingham, Slough, Staines and Manchester.

 

"We have seen several reports on how the film Emergency, which was being screened in several halls, was being obstructed," Jaiswal said.

"We consistently raised concerns with the UK government regarding incidents of violent protest and intimidation by anti-India elements," he said, responding to a question at his weekly media briefing.

"Freedom of speech and expression cannot be applied selectively and those obstructing it must be held accountable. We hope that the UK side will take appropriate action against those responsible," he added.

Jaiswal said the Indian high commission in London remained in touch with the Indian community members for their safety and welfare.

"We expect the UK side to take strong and appropriate action in this matter," he said.

Emergency is a biographical drama that is seen as an attempt to chronicle events that took place under the leadership of former prime minister Indira Gandhi during the period when she imposed Emergency in the country.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
