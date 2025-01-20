Emergency, Azaad Struggle At Box Office

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut in Emergency.

2025 started with a major box office disaster in Game Changer.

The next week's releases haven't been huge either. While Emergency has managed some sort of traction, Azaad is absolutely dull.

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency finally released after going through a lot of hurdles.

The film had some advantage that it arrived on Cinema Lovers Day, which saw reduced ticket prices.

But these kind of events with reduced ticket prices have become so frequent that the charm is lost. Moreover, such kind of offers generally help a hardcore commercial film more because there is some ready audience waiting to catch it in theatres.

Emergency is a kind of film which is for a multiplex audience who can anyway afford the ticket prices, with or without any offer.

The film took a start of over Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million) and that's better than many other Kangana Ranaut-starrers on their first day of release.

The weekend total has now gone to Rs 9 crore (Rs 90 million).

IMAGE: Amaan Devgn and Rasha Thadani in Azaad.

Azaad has been struggling at the box office.

The film took a low opening of Rs 1.50 crore (Rs 15 million) even though there was good publicity surrounding the launch of Amaan Devgn and Rasha Thadani.

But the idea of basing the film on a horse named Azaad didn't find resonance amongst audiences and that reflected in the lack of footfalls.

The weekend collections stands at a mere Rs 4 crore (Rs 40 million). Despite a special appearance by Ajay Devgn, the film may not even earn a double digit lifetime for itself.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.