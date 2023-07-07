News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Take action against extremists threatening Indians, Doval urges British NSA

Take action against extremists threatening Indians, Doval urges British NSA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 07, 2023 18:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

National security advisor Ajit Doval on Friday urged his British counterpart Sir Tim Barrow to take strong public action such as deportation against extremist elements threatening officers of Indian high commission in the UK, official sources said.

IMAGE: NSA Ajit Doval meets UK counterpart Tim Barrow. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Doval raised the issue during his wide-ranging talks with Barrow, who is currently on a visit to India.

 

The two NSAs held one-on-one talks that was followed by delegation level dialogue.

Pro-Khalistan groups have issued posters inciting violence against senior Indian diplomats in the UK as well as in the US, Canada and Australia.

India has already asked all these countries to ensure safety and security of Indian diplomats and its missions.

"The Indian side raised the issue of the extremist elements in the UK threatening individual officers of the Indian High Commission and urged the UK government to take strong public action against these elements such as deportation or legal prosecution," said a source.

Both the sides agreed to work closely to counter terrorism and terror financing.

The two NSAs also resolved to deepen mutually beneficial bilateral collaboration in critical and emerging technologies.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Khalistanis attack Indian mission: UK officials say...
Khalistanis attack Indian mission: UK officials say...
India calls out West over threat to envoys, missions
India calls out West over threat to envoys, missions
Jaishankar questions security at UK mission
Jaishankar questions security at UK mission
Miesha Will Inspire You to Hit The Gym
Miesha Will Inspire You to Hit The Gym
CBI books 5 in Delhi for looting US citizen of $400K
CBI books 5 in Delhi for looting US citizen of $400K
Ashes PIX: England vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 2
Ashes PIX: England vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 2
Forex reserves rise by $1.85 billion to $595.05 bn
Forex reserves rise by $1.85 billion to $595.05 bn
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

UK faith review warns of violent Khalistan extremism

UK faith review warns of violent Khalistan extremism

Want action: India to UK, US on Khalistan attacks

Want action: India to UK, US on Khalistan attacks

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances