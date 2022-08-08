Taiwan Shows Its Air Power To China

Taiwan's air force showed their preparedness as Chinese aircraft flew past the 68 nautical mile closest pointsto the island.

Taiwan also detected 14 Chinese military ships conducting activities around the Taiwan Strait.

IMAGE: Taiwan air force Mirage 2000-5 aircraft fly over the Hsinchu air base in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Sunday, August 7, 2022. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters

IMAGE: Taiwanese take pictures of the Mirage 2000-5 aircraft. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters

IMAGE: A close-up of the Mirage 2000-5. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters

IMAGE: The Mirage 2000-5 is ready to land at the air base. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters

IMAGE: The Mirage 2000-5 prepares to land. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters

IMAGE: The Mirage 2000-5 is on terra firma. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters

IMAGE: A child at the 68 nautical mile scenic spot, one of mainland China's closest points to the island of Taiwan, in Pingtan island, Fujian province, China. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

IMAGE: Tourists pose for pictures at the 68 nautical mile spot. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

IMAGE: Surveillance cameras at the 68-nautical mile spot. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

IMAGE: A Chinese coast guard vessel travels in the waters off the 68 nautical mile spot. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

IMAGE: A boat travels in the waters off the 68 nautical mile spot. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

IMAGE: A Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force aircraft flies over the 68 nautical mile spot. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

IMAGE: A PLAAF aircraft flies over the 68-nautical mile spot. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

IMAGE: Tourists visit the 68 nautical mile spot. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com