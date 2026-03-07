T20 World Cup final: Airfares skyrocket as fans rush to Ahmedabad

IMAGE: Over 100,000 home fans are expected to fill the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for Sunday's India vs New Zealand final in the T20 World Cup. Photograph: ANI Photo

Airfares on major routes to Ahmedabad, which will host the T20 World Cup final between favourites India and New Zealand on Sunday, have skyrocketed, with cricket fans flocking to the city.

The surge in travel demand has prompted the Indian Railways to introduce special trains to Ahmedabad, said officials on Saturday.

"Flights from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities have seen significant spikes in the airfares," said Chairman of the Gujarat Tourism Development Society (GTDS) Manish Sharma.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad airfares, which usually hover around Rs 3,000, have surged to Rs 15,000-Rs 17,000. Flights from New Delhi to Ahmedabad are currently priced at around Rs 14,000, while Bengaluru-Ahmedabad fares have also spiked to nearly Rs 13,000, Sharma said.

The jump in prices comes amid massive demand from cricket enthusiasts eager to witness the final, which is scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Special trains to Ahmedabad

To manage the rush, Western Railways announced special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) at Mumbai Central confirmed the arrangements.

"To clear the extra rush of passengers during the T20 Men's World Cup Final, AC Superfast Special Trains on Demand (TOD) on Special Fare will run between Bandra Terminus-Ahmedabad," the DRM wrote.

The railways has announced that Train No. 09029, an AC Superfast Special, will run one trip on March 8 (Sunday). The train will depart from Bandra Terminus at 00:05 hrs and arrive in Ahmedabad at 08:40 hrs, halting at Surat and Vadodara along the way, the DRM said.

Meanwhile, the Northern Railway has also announced a special train service (number 04062) to help fans travelling from the national capital.

"Due to an increase in flight ticket costs and unavailability of train tickets following a surge in the number of passengers willing to go to Ahmedabad, we have decided to operate a special train from New Delhi for the convenience of cricket lovers," Himanshu Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway, said.

"The 19-coach special train with ACII and ACIII classes will commence from New Delhi tonight at 11.45 and reach Sabarmati tomorrow at 2.30 pm via Delhi Cantt, Gurugram and Jaipur," he added.

Officials said that train number 04062 is available for booking on the IRCTC website and mobile application.

The additional services are expected to provide relief to thousands of fans planning last-minute travel to Ahmedabad for the much-anticipated cricket final, said officials.