News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » 'Systematic pattern': India on attack on temples in B'desh

'Systematic pattern': India on attack on temples in B'desh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 12, 2024 17:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India on Saturday said it has noted with "serious concern" the reported attack on a Durga Puja pandal and theft at a revered Kali temple in Bangladesh, as it requested Dhaka to ensure the safety and security of Hindus, all other minorities and their places of worship in the neighbouring country.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the incidents as "deplorable events" and flagged that these follow a "systematic pattern of desecration" of temples and deities in Bangladesh.

"We have noted with serious concern the attack on a Puja mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka and the theft at the revered Jeshoreshwari Kali temple at Satkhira," the MEA said.

 

Bangladeshi daily Prothom Alo has reported an incident of a "crude bomb" allegedly thrown at a Durga Puja pandal in the Tantibazar area of Old Dhaka. Though the bomb caught fire, nobody was injured, the report said, adding that the incident took place on Friday night.

Friday marked the ninth and last day of Navratri, the nine-day sacred period for Hindus. Durga Puja is also celebrated during this time. It culminates with Dusshera or Vijaya Dashami on the 10th day.

The MEA has taken strong exception to the two reported incidents in Bangladesh.

"These are deplorable events. They follow a systematic pattern of desecration and damage to temples and deities that we have witnessed over several days now," it said.

"We call upon the government of Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities and their places of worship, especially during this auspicious festival time," it added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Kali crown gifted by Modi stolen from B'desh temple
Kali crown gifted by Modi stolen from B'desh temple
People Flee Bangladesh In Panic
People Flee Bangladesh In Panic
Minorities faced 205 attacks in B'desh: Hindu groups
Minorities faced 205 attacks in B'desh: Hindu groups
'Brook has got the shots of both Root and Pietersen'
'Brook has got the shots of both Root and Pietersen'
'There's always an element of attrition to India'
'There's always an element of attrition to India'
What caused TN train crash? Experts say 'Balasore 2.0'
What caused TN train crash? Experts say 'Balasore 2.0'
How will spouses satisfy sexual urges...: HC quashes FIR
How will spouses satisfy sexual urges...: HC quashes FIR
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

'Bangladesh becoming East Pakistan again'

'Bangladesh becoming East Pakistan again'

Indian cultural centre, 4 temples attacked in B'desh

Indian cultural centre, 4 temples attacked in B'desh

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances