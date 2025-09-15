HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Swift Rescue: Army Builds Bridge Overnight

Swift Rescue: Army Builds Bridge Overnight

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
2 Minutes Read
September 15, 2025 11:04 IST

IMAGE: Indian Army builds bridge in 18 hours to rescue villagers. Photograph: ANI

Anant Ambani Joins Lalbaugcha Raja's visarjan in Mumbai.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Vande Bharat: Kashmir's Lifeline.

Disha Patani Sizzles in black.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

In the Heart of Mini Kashmir: Bhaderwah–Doda
Location: Doda

Bhaderwah and Doda, known as the 'Mini Kashmir', enchant with their pristine Himalayan beauty -- from lush forests and serene meadows to panoramic views at Sinthan Top and the sacred Kailash Kund.

All Videos: ANI

 

Race Against Time: Army Builds Bridge in 18 Hours to Rescue Villagers
Location: Bhaderwah

In Bhaderwah, the Indian Army's 4 Rashtriya Rifles rescued villagers stranded by flash floods by constructing a makeshift bridge in under 18 hours.

 

Watch: Anant Ambani takes part in Lalbaugcha Raja's visarjan in Mumbai.
Location: Mumbai

Reliance Industries Limited Executive Director Anant Ambani at Lalbaugcha Raja, surrounded by devotees amid chants and festive celebrations. He joined thousands of devotees at Mumbai's Girgaum Chowk to witness the grand immersion procession of the iconic deity.

 

Alia Bhatt's Heartwarming Gesture on Set Wins Praise
Location: Mumbai

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, spotted in a no-makeup look, won hearts with her sweet gesture towards a fan.

 

Chitrangada Singh Stuns in Casual Look While Posing for Paps
Location: Mumbai

As always, Chitrangada looked effortlessly stunning in her casual look.

 

Vande Bharat Emerges as Kashmir's Lifeline Amid Heavy Rains
Location: Kashmir

With heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides disrupting road connectivity across Jammu and Kashmir -- especially along NH-44 -- the Vande Bharat Express has become a crucial lifeline for commuters linking the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India.

 

Disha Patani Sizzles in Stunning Black Outfit
Location: Mumbai

Disha Patani looks breathtakingly beautiful in black.

 

Banner: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
