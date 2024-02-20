News
Swami Prasad Maurya quits Samajwadi Party

Swami Prasad Maurya quits Samajwadi Party

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 20, 2024 14:20 IST
A week after tendering his resignation from the post of Samajwadi Party national general secretary, Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday resigned from the party's primary membership and the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

"I got an opportunity to work with you. But after our talks on February 12 and my resignation (as national general secretary) on February 13, no initiative of any talks with me was taken due to which I am resigning from the primary membership of the party," Maurya said in a letter to party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

He shared the letter on his social media handles.

 

In a separate letter to the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, Maurya said, "I was elected as a Samajwadi Party member in the legislative council. As I have resigned from the primary membership of the party, I am also resigning as MLC (member of legislative council) on the basis of morality," he said.

Maurya resigned as the party's national general secretary on February 13, accusing the leadership of discriminating against him and not defending him over his controversial statements on the Ramcharitmanas and the Ayodhya temple consecration ceremony.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SP slams leader Maurya for post on Goddess Lakshmi
HC raps SP's Maurya for Ramcharitmanas interpretation
Muslim clerics defend Ramcharitmanas, slam SP leader
Messi reveals why he missed Hong Kong match
Maha passes bill to provide 10% quota for Marathas
Onion export ban to continue till Mar 31
Cong: Buzz over Kamal Nath joining BJP created by...
Swami Prasad Maurya quits party post, blames Akhilesh

SP's Maurya booked for Ramcharitmanas remarks

