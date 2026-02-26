Shankaracharya Alleges Conspiracy Behind Sexual Abuse Charges

Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati is claiming that the sexual abuse case against him is a politically motivated conspiracy to defame him and suppress discussion of the Epstein files in India.

Booked on the charge of sexually abusing two persons, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati claimed on Thursday that the "false case" was being used to defame him and divert public attention in India from the globally discussed "Epstein files".

The spiritual leader has already moved the Allahabad High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case registered against him. The plea will be heard on Friday.

Avimukteshwaranand, who has been named in an FIR lodged at the Jhunsi police station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the BNS, claimed that "discussion around the Epstein files, which is taking place around the world, is not happening in India".

"Here, by bringing out a false case against the Shankaracharya, an attempt is being made to suppress the discussion on the Epstein files," he told reporters in Varanasi.

The FIR against Avimukteshwaranand and his disciple Mukundanand Brahmachari was lodged over allegations of sexual abuse of two persons, including a minor, over the past year. The complainants include Ashutosh Brahmachari alias Ashutosh Pandey and two others.

ACP (Jhunsi) Vimal Kishore Mishra told PTI that medical examinations of the alleged victims have been conducted and the reports have been handed over to the investigating officer in a sealed envelope. He declined to comment on their contents.

The seer said he has filed a complaint against the accuser, Ashutosh Brahmachari, under the POCSO Act, pointing out that Section 22 of the Act permits legal action in cases of false complaints.

Questions Raised About Procedural Lapses

Responding to questions about television channels airing statements of the alleged victims, the seer raised objections over what he termed "procedural lapses". "If a case is registered under the POCSO Act, the identity of the complainants must remain confidential. How were their identities leaked?" he asked.

"Statements of children are supposed to be recorded as part of legal proceedings. How are such statements being shown on a TV channel even before court proceedings?"

Avimukteshwaranand also questioned the authenticity of the statements aired, saying that in one of the clips, a child referred to "Kashi Jyotirmath".

"There is no Jyotirmath in Kashi. Jyotirmath is in Uttarakhand, where I am the Shankaracharya. This makes it clear that they were coached and their statements were prepared before being presented to the media," he alleged.

He accused certain media outlets of acting in haste to malign him. "The kind of hurry being shown by the TV channel proves that no opportunity is to be missed to defame the Shankaracharya," the seer alleged.

Anticipatory Bail and Institutional Responsibility

Asked why he had moved court for anticipatory bail if he had nothing to fear, the seer said that as Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath, he represents an institution and not merely an individual.

"As Shankaracharya, I am an institution in myself. It is my responsibility to protect the faith of the followers associated with this institution. That is why the decision was taken to apply for anticipatory bail," he said.

Referring to allegations linked to the recent Magh Mela period, he reiterated that his movements were captured on CCTV cameras and by the media, and claimed that the boys concerned never studied at his gurukul nor had they taken admission there.

"If anything wrong has happened with those children, it must have been done by those who were with them. We had no contact with them. If someone wants to fabricate a story, they can concoct anything," he said.