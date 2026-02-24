Swami Vs Yogi: The Showdown In Uttar Pradesh

Tensions between Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have drawn national attention in recent months.

IMAGE: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Photographs: ANI Photo

Key Points Swami Avimukteshwaranand opposed the inauguration of the incomplete Ram temple in Ayodhya.

UP government questioned his claim as Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth.

He alleged gold was missing from Kedarnath and criticised temple replicas.

FIR filed against him under POCSO, which he denies.

What began as a disagreement over the timing of the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya has grown into a wider dispute involving questions about religious authority, recognition of the Shankaracharya title, temple administration, and serious legal allegations against him of child sex abuse.

An explainer about what went wrong between Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Who is Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati?

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati is a monk of the Dashanami tradition established by Adi Shankaracharya.

He was appointed in September 2022 as the Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth (Jyotirmath) in Uttarakhand after the death of his guru, Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati, who passed away on September 11, 2022.

Jyotish Peeth is one of the four main maths established by Adi Shankaracharya to promote Advaita Vedanta.

Origins of the dispute

The visible tension intensified in January 2024 during the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand objected to the inauguration of what he described as an incomplete temple.

He declined the invitation to attend the ceremony and stated that inaugurating a half-constructed temple was against Hindu dharma.

He emphasised that religious matters should follow scriptural traditions rather than political timelines as general elections were to be held in April 2024.

Why was his objection significant?

By refusing to attend the consecration of the Ram temple, he indirectly criticised the government's role in organising the event.

This placed him at odds with leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who strongly supported the ceremony as it was being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Any other disagreements?

He opposed the demolition of several old temples during the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi.

He also questioned Yogi Adityanath for holding the post of Uttar Pradesh chief minister, stating once he became a sanyasi he cannot hold any post that pays a salary.

What further controversies did he create?

In 2024 he alleged that 228 kg of gold had gone missing from the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand.

He also criticised the construction of a replica of the Kedarnath temple in Delhi, arguing that the original temple belongs to the Himalayas and should not be replicated elsewhere.

He also commented on the 'I love Muhammad' versus 'I love Mahadev' slogan controversy, saying that Mahadev is a matter of worship, not of casual expression like 'love', and that the controversy was diverting attention from real public issues.

What is the core administrative dispute between him and the Uttar Pradesh government?

The Uttar Pradesh government has reportedly questioned his claim to the title of Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth, citing a Supreme Court-related matter.

In October 2022, the Supreme Court heard an application alleging that he falsely claimed succession and became Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth. The state administration has, at times, challenged his use of the title.

During the January 2026 Magh Mela in Prayagraj, he alleged that local authorities prevented him from taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

He staged an 11-day sit-in protest and later returned to his math in Varanasi.

He was also questioned by the Prayagraj Mela Authority regarding his use of the Shankaracharya title.

Yogi Adityanath stated that not everyone can call himself a Shankaracharya or assume the role of a peeth's acharya at will.

Without naming the Shankaracharya, he warned people to be cautious of 'Kalanemi', referring to a demon from the Ramayana who disguised himself as a saint to trick Lord Hanuman.

What are the four traditional Shankaracharya peeths?

According to tradition, Adi Shankaracharya established four main amnaya peethams:

Sringeri Sharada Peetham in Karnataka (South)

Dwarka Sharada Peetham in Gujarat (West)

Govardhan Peetham in Odisha (East)

Jyotir Math in Uttarakhand (North)

These institutions oversee monastic traditions and specific Vedas. The Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham in Tamil Nadu is also recognised by many as an important centre.

What is the latest FIR controversy about?

A first information report was lodged in Prayagraj against Swami Avimukteshwaranand and his disciple Mukundanand Brahmachari under provisions of the POCSO Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The case was registered following an order by a special POCSO court.

The complaint alleges sexual abuse of two minors for more than a year and also during the Magh Mela. The court noted serious accusations which carries severe punishment under the law.

The complaint was filed by Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj, who approached the court after alleging that the police did not act on earlier written complaints.

How has Swami Avimukteshwaranand responded to the allegations?

He has denied all allegations, calling them fabricated. He stated that he was present in the Magh Mela area under CCTV and media coverage. Regarding the gurukul allegations, he claimed that the boys mentioned were never students there and that their school records show they studied elsewhere.

He alleged the complainant was a history-sheeter with multiple criminal cases. Ashutosh has denied these claims and stated that although accusations were made against him in the past, he was never convicted.

So what is the real problem between Swami Avimukteshwaranand and the UP government?

The conflict appears to have multiple layers:

1. Religious authority versus political authority.

2. Disagreement over the Ram temple inauguration.

3. Questions about his legitimacy as Shankaracharya.

4. Public criticisms of temple management and alleged corruption.

5. Administrative actions during events like the Magh Mela.

6. Ongoing legal controversies that have further intensified tensions.

At its core, the dispute reflects a broader struggle over religious leadership, institutional recognition, and the relationship between traditional Hindu monastic authorities and a politically powerful state government led by Yogi Adityanath.