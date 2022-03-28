News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Suvendu punched me: TMC MLA

Suvendu punched me: TMC MLA

By PRASANNA D ZORE
March 28, 2022 19:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

"I don't know why he (Suvendhu Adhikari, leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal assembly) attacked me, but he punched me hard on the nose," alleges Asit Mazumder, the 63-year-old Trinamool Congress MLA from Chunchura.

Mazumder was speaking to Prasanna D Zore/Rediff.com from a hospital bed that he admitted himself into after pandemonium in the West Bengal assembly on Monday resulted in injuries to several MLAs from both the TMC and Bharatiya Janata Party and resulted in suspension of five BJP MLAs.

Earlier, Dipak Barman, the BJP MLA from Falakata, Alipurduar, blamed the TMC and assembly marshals for misbehaving with women MLAs from the TMC in a conversation with this reporter.

Speaking from the hospital bed, Mazumder, who said he is nursing a nose injury, blamed "BJP rowdies" for throwing chairs on women marshals in the House.

"We were just trying to save the marshals from the BJP rowdies. They went berserk after the speaker rejected their demand for a discussion on some issue," says Mazumder without mentioning what the issue was.

"The BJP MLAs are lying through their teeth; they are a bunch of liars," Mazumder says when asked about Barman's claim that the TMC MLAs and security marshals misbehaved with women MLAs from the BJP.

 

According to BJP MLA Burman, the party had given notice to Speaker Biman Bandhyopadhyay for a discussion on the burning alive of eight people (now nine), including women and children, in Rampurhat in Birbhum district and the worsening law and order situation in the state.

"These BJP MLAs know only how to create a tamasha," says Mazumder. "They don't understand parliamentary democracy."

Asked if the speaker should have refused to allow a discussion on the Rampurhat massacre, Mazumder says, "It's for the speaker to decide. It is his prerogative."

Mazumder refused to respond to if the BJP was not justified in demanding a discussion on the death of nine people who were burned alive allegedly to avenge killing of a TMC worker in Rampurhat.

"I need to rest now," Mazumder says. "I am in hospital."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
PRASANNA D ZORE / Rediff.com
 
Print this article
Birbhum killings: 'What will happen when cops leave'
Birbhum killings: 'What will happen when cops leave'
Bengal violence: 'We heard sounds of bombs exploding'
Bengal violence: 'We heard sounds of bombs exploding'
Beaten and burnt alive: Autopsy of Birbhum victims
Beaten and burnt alive: Autopsy of Birbhum victims
Muslim law board moves SC against hijab verdict
Muslim law board moves SC against hijab verdict
Job aspirants protest over exam irregularities in MP
Job aspirants protest over exam irregularities in MP
Banknote manufacturing: RBI for 100% self-sufficiency
Banknote manufacturing: RBI for 100% self-sufficiency
Where are Alia-Ranbir Off To?
Where are Alia-Ranbir Off To?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Will There Be Justice For The Families?

Will There Be Justice For The Families?

Uttam's Take: What's Going On, Didi?

Uttam's Take: What's Going On, Didi?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances