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Home  » News » Jammu Army Base: Suspicious Individual Detained, Investigation Underway

Jammu Army Base: Suspicious Individual Detained, Investigation Underway

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 10, 2026 00:36 IST

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Security forces in Jammu have detained a suspicious individual at an Army base, triggering an investigation into potential security threats and possible links to Pakistani contacts.

Key Points

  • A suspicious individual was detained at an Army formation in Jammu by security forces.
  • An investigation has been launched into the individual's activities and potential motives.
  • Reports indicate the detained person may have had contact with Pakistani individuals.
  • The incident occurred near the Sunjwa formation, raising security concerns in the area.

Security forces on Thursday detained a "suspicious" person at an Army formation in Jammu and a probe into his activities has been launched, official sources said.

"A suspicious individual has been detained. The matter is under investigation," a source said.

 

The sources added that further details are awaited.

Possible Pakistani Links

Reports, however, claimed that a driver of a van belonging to an Army Public School near the Sunjwa formation was found to have three Pakistani contacts on his mobile phone.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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