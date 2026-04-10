Jammu Army Base: Suspicious Individual Detained, Investigation Underway

Security forces in Jammu have detained a suspicious individual at an Army base, triggering an investigation into potential security threats and possible links to Pakistani contacts.
Key Points
- A suspicious individual was detained at an Army formation in Jammu by security forces.
- An investigation has been launched into the individual's activities and potential motives.
- Reports indicate the detained person may have had contact with Pakistani individuals.
- The incident occurred near the Sunjwa formation, raising security concerns in the area.
Security forces on Thursday detained a "suspicious" person at an Army formation in Jammu and a probe into his activities has been launched, official sources said.
"A suspicious individual has been detained. The matter is under investigation," a source said.
The sources added that further details are awaited.
Possible Pakistani Links
Reports, however, claimed that a driver of a van belonging to an Army Public School near the Sunjwa formation was found to have three Pakistani contacts on his mobile phone.