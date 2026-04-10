Jammu Army Base: Suspicious Individual Detained, Investigation Underway

Security forces in Jammu have detained a suspicious individual at an Army base, triggering an investigation into potential security threats and possible links to Pakistani contacts.

Key Points A suspicious individual was detained at an Army formation in Jammu by security forces.

An investigation has been launched into the individual's activities and potential motives.

Reports indicate the detained person may have had contact with Pakistani individuals.

The incident occurred near the Sunjwa formation, raising security concerns in the area.

Security forces on Thursday detained a "suspicious" person at an Army formation in Jammu and a probe into his activities has been launched, official sources said.

"A suspicious individual has been detained. The matter is under investigation," a source said.

The sources added that further details are awaited.

Possible Pakistani Links

Reports, however, claimed that a driver of a van belonging to an Army Public School near the Sunjwa formation was found to have three Pakistani contacts on his mobile phone.