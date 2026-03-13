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Ambala Police Arrest Three Youths with 2kg of Explosives

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 13, 2026 23:05 IST

Three youths have been arrested in Ambala by the Special Task Force after being found in possession of approximately 2 kg of explosive material, prompting an investigation into the source and intended use of the explosives.

Key Points

  • Ambala police's Special Task Force (STF) arrested three youths carrying approximately 2 kg of explosive material.
  • The suspects, aged 20-25, were apprehended on a motorcycle travelling from Barara towards Ambala.
  • The explosive material was discovered concealed in a bag during a search by the STF team.
  • The arrested individuals are residents of Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Ajmer (Rajasthan), and Kabansi village in Ambala district.
  • An investigation is ongoing to determine the origin and intended use of the seized explosives.

The Special Task Force (STF) of Ambala police on Friday arrested three youths and recovered nearly 2 kg of explosive material from them, official said.

According to Ambala Deputy Superintendent of Police (STF) Aman Kumar, they received an information that three youths, riding a motorcycle and carrying explosive material, were coming from Barara towards Ambala.

 

Acting on the information the STF team set up barricades on the Barara-Sadhaura road completely sealing off the route.

As a precautionary security measure, vehicular movement on the road was halted during this time, and traffic was diverted to alternative routes.

When the youths arrived at the scene on their motorcycle, the STF team was already positioned and waiting to apprehend them.

A subsequent search of the trio led to the recovery of approximately 2 kg of explosive material which was concealed in a bag.

Investigation into Explosives Seizure

Preliminary investigations have identified the arrested three youths as residents of Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Ajmer (Rajasthan), and Kabansi village in Ambala district. They are in the age group of 20 to 25 years.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the source of such a large quantity of explosives, and their intended purpose.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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