Rediff.com  » News » 14 suspended Oppn MPs to return for Parliament's budget session

14 suspended Oppn MPs to return for Parliament's budget session

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: January 30, 2024 17:27 IST
Fourteen Opposition MPs, who were suspended during the last session and their case referred to privilege committees, will return to attend Parliament's Budget session, with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi saying that the Chairs in the two Houses have agreed to the government's request to this effect.

IMAGE: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi (second from right) speaks to the media after the all-party meeting ahead of the interim Budget Session of Parliament, as Union Ministers of State Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan look on, in New Delhi, Janaury 30, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha committees had recommended that their suspension be withdrawn after they expressed regret for their conduct during the Winter session when their relentless protests prompted the Chairs to take action.

 

While a total of 146 Opposition MPs, 100 in Lok Sabha and the rest in Rajya Sabha, were suspended for bringing placards into the chambers and frequently disrupting parliamentary proceedings, the transgressions by these 14 were considered more serious.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had together suspended 132 MPs for the remainder of the Winter session, which ended on December 21 and had referred the case of these 14 MPs to the respective privilege committee.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi told reporters on Tuesday, "Everybody's suspension will be withdrawn. We have requested the Speaker and the Chairperson on behalf of the government, and they have agreed."

He, however, asserted that leaders of different parties who attended an all-party meeting ahead of the session were told that they should follow the decision that MPs should not bring any placards or similar materials inside chambers during the session or else the Chairs will be forced to take action.

The Budget session will commence on Wednesday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
