Mob Justice in Assam: Three Suspected Robbers Lynched by Villagers

In a shocking incident in Assam, India, three suspected dacoits were lynched by villagers after a violent robbery, highlighting the issue of mob justice and vigilantism in the region.

Key Points Three suspected dacoits were lynched by villagers in Nagaon district, Assam, after a robbery.

A gang of dacoits, armed with weapons, entered a house and looted cash and jewellery after tying up the owners and threatening their child.

Villagers apprehended four suspects after the family raised an alarm during the dacoits' escape.

Police are investigating the incident, and the deceased have been identified.

At least three suspected dacoits were lynched and another critically injured by villagers in Assam's Nagaon district on Monday, police said.

Nagaon Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Abotani Doley told PTI that the incident took place at No 1 Kathpara village within Ruphihat Police Station in Kalabar co-district.

"Around 2 am, a gang of 10-12 dacoits armed with sharp weapons entered one house. They tied the hands of the owners and took the six-year-old daughter at knife point, and looted cash and jewellery," he added.

When the team was fleeing, the family created a noise and neighbours came out. The crowd then chased and caught four suspected dacoits, police said.

"All four were badly thrashed by the public before police reached the spot. Two of them died on the spot, and one succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The fourth one is critical and undergoing treatment," Doley said.

Kaliabar Co-District Superintendent of Police Bitul Chetia has reached the spot and is carrying out an investigation.

The three deceased have been identified as Saifullah, Ajibur alias Khairul and Enamul Haque, Rupahihat Police Station Officer-in-Charge Suraj Dutta said.