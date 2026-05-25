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Supreme Court: Aravalli Definition Panel Must Consult Experts, Public

Source: PTI
3 Minutes Read

May 25, 2026 17:40 IST

The Supreme Court has underscored the critical need for an expert committee to consult widely with domain experts and the public to accurately define the Aravalli hills and ranges, ensuring comprehensive environmental protection.

Aravallis

IMAGE: A view of the Aravalli hills from the Jaigarh Fort, Jaipur. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Supreme Court mandated that the expert committee defining the Aravalli hills must consult domain experts and the public.
  • The bench suggested a smaller committee of 5-7 members to ensure manageability.
  • The court had previously stalled all mining activities in the Aravallis and kept in abeyance a uniform definition due to public outcry.
  • Critical ambiguities, such as the 100-metre elevation and 500-metre gap criteria, need to be resolved to prevent stripping significant portions of environmental protection.
  • A previous committee had recommended defining 'Aravalli Hill' as landforms with 100-metre elevation and 'Aravalli Range' as multiple such hills within 500 metres.
 

The Supreme Court on Monday said the expert committee to be constituted to define the Aravalli hills and ranges must consult domain experts and other stakeholders so that the public is heard at large.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi also said the committee cannot have a large composition as it becomes unmanageable.

Committee Composition and Consultation

"We cannot have a composition of 30 people as it will become unmanageable. The committee must consult experts, and it should have 5-7 members. We will note it in the order," the bench said.

As the hearing commenced, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, submitted that the Central Empowered Committee and the amicus curiae have given common names to be included (in the panel), which can be finalised.

Senior advocate K Parameshwar, the amicus curiae, said the expert committee must take into account the stakeholders as well so that the public is heard at large.

Background and Previous Directives

The top court had earlier asked the environment ministry and other stakeholders to suggest names of domain experts for the panel, which would define the Aravalli hills and ranges, the world's oldest mountain system.

On December 29 last year, the top court took note of the outcry over the new definition of the Aravallis and kept in abeyance its November 20 directions that accepted a uniform definition of these hills and ranges. It had also stalled all mining activities in the Aravallis.

Addressing Critical Ambiguities

The apex court said there was a need to resolve "critical ambiguities", including whether the criteria of 100-metre elevation and the 500-metre gap between hills would strip a significant portion of the range of environmental protection.

On November 20, 2025, the top court accepted a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges and banned the grant of fresh mining leases inside its areas spanning Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat until experts' reports are out.

It had accepted the recommendations of a committee of the ministry of environment, forest and climate change on the definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges to protect them. The committee had recommended that the "Aravalli Hill" be defined as any landform in designated Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more above its local relief, and an "Aravalli Range" will be a collection of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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