News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Supreme Court gets a new judge, Justice Datta sworn-in

Supreme Court gets a new judge, Justice Datta sworn-in

Source: PTI
Last updated on: December 12, 2022 11:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bombay high court Chief Justice Dipankar Datta was on Monday administered the oath of office as a Supreme Court judge by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud.

Justice Datta, son of the late Salil Kumar Datta, a former judge of the Calcutta high court, and brother-in-law of justice Amitava Roy, who was a former judge of the apex court, took oath at 10:36 am in courtroom 1 of the Supreme Court.

 

With the swearing-in of Justice Datta, the total number of judges in the apex court has reached 28 against the sanctioned strength of 34, including the CJI.

On Sunday, the Department of Justice in the Union Law Ministry issued a notification announcing his appointment.

Born on February 9, 1965, Justice Datta turned 57 this year and will have a tenure till February 8, 2030. The retirement age in the apex court is 65.

His name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium then headed by Justice U U Lalit (now retired) in September last year.

Justice Datta was elevated to the bench of the Calcutta high court as a permanent judge on June 22, 2006.

He was elevated as the Chief Justice of the Bombay high court on April 28, 2020.

According to details available on the website of the Calcutta High Court, he was awarded an LL.B. degree by the University of Calcutta in 1989 and he enrolled as an advocate on November 16, 1989.

He was the junior standing counsel for the State of West Bengal from May 16, 2002 to January 16, 2004 and was also a counsel for the Union of India since 1998.

He was a guest lecturer on Constitutional Law of India at the University College of Law, University of Calcutta, from 1996-97 to 1999-2000.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Should A Collegium Pick Election Commissioners?
Should A Collegium Pick Election Commissioners?
Time To Resolve Judges-Executive Tussle
Time To Resolve Judges-Executive Tussle
Collegium system law of land, must be followed: SC
Collegium system law of land, must be followed: SC
Kohli's Emotional Message For Ronaldo
Kohli's Emotional Message For Ronaldo
Scindia visits Delhi airport amid chaos complaints
Scindia visits Delhi airport amid chaos complaints
Even Generals Cry...
Even Generals Cry...
India reports 159 new Covid cases
India reports 159 new Covid cases
GUJARAT, HIMACHAL GO TO POLLS - 2022

GUJARAT, HIMACHAL GO TO POLLS

More like this

CPM MP moves bill on SC judges' appointment

CPM MP moves bill on SC judges' appointment

Collegium can't be disclosed under RTI: SC

Collegium can't be disclosed under RTI: SC

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances