HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Sunetra Pawar to take oath as Maha deputy CM tomorrow: Bhujbal

Sunetra Pawar to take oath as Maha deputy CM tomorrow: Bhujbal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 30, 2026 19:54 IST

x

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday said the legislature party meeting of the Nationalist Congress Party will be held on January 31, where late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra will be named as its leader. 

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde meet Sunetra Pawar, in Baramati on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Sunetra Pawar is likely to be named the leader of the NCP legislature party.
  • The decision is expected to be made at a meeting on January 31.
  • There is a possibility of Sunetra Pawar taking oath as Deputy CM soon after the decision.
  • The Baramati assembly seat is vacant after Ajit Pawar's death.
  • Senior NCP leaders are considering the mourning period before making a final decision.

Talking to reporters at the NCP office in Mumbai, Bhujbal said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has conveyed that he has no issues if her oath-taking ceremony as the deputy CM takes place on Saturday itself provided a decision to that effect is taken by the legislature wing of the party. 

Sunetra Pawar is currently a Rajya Sabha MP and not a member of either house of the Maharashtra legislature. However, the Baramati assembly seat in Pune district has fallen vacant after Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash on Wednesday.

Many leaders want Sunetra as deputy CM: Bhujbal 

"The legislature party meeting of the NCP will be convened on Saturday, where Sunetra Pawar will be named as its leader. Many leaders want her to become the deputy CM," Bhujbal said.

The most important thing is to fill the vacant post of the legislature party leader and subsequently that of the deputy CM, he said.

"(Senior NCP leaders) Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare are looking into the technicalities of the mourning period and other finer details...Sometimes, there is a three-day mourning period and sometimes ten days," the food and civil supplies minister said.

He, however, added that the final decision will be taken in the legislature party meeting.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Consensus in NCP to make Sunetra Pawar dy CM: Patel
Consensus in NCP to make Sunetra Pawar dy CM: Patel
Will Sunetra Pawar Be DCM? Pawar Family To Decide Soon
Will Sunetra Pawar Be DCM? Pawar Family To Decide Soon
NCP minister calls for Sunetra Pawar to join Maha govt
NCP minister calls for Sunetra Pawar to join Maha govt
Ajit Pawar's death puts question mark over NCP's future
Ajit Pawar's death puts question mark over NCP's future
What Happens To NCP After Ajit Pawar's Death?
What Happens To NCP After Ajit Pawar's Death?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 India Sounds Slipping Into Silence

webstory image 2

Are Eggs Good Or Bad For You? 8 Medical Truths

webstory image 3

8 Indian States With The Most Forests

VIDEOS

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan meets Ajit Pawar's wife at her residence0:35

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan meets Ajit Pawar's wife...

Rashmika Mandanna Slays Airport Look0:43

Rashmika Mandanna Slays Airport Look

Nora looks Smokin' Hot!0:56

Nora looks Smokin' Hot!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO