Home  » News » Consensus in NCP to make Sunetra Pawar deputy CM: Praful Patel

Consensus in NCP to make Sunetra Pawar deputy CM: Praful Patel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 30, 2026 17:12 IST

Nationalist Congress Party working president Praful Patel on Friday said there is no opposition to late Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra becoming the new leader of the NCP legislature wing, but the family consent will be taken before filling the key post.

IMAGE: NCP Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar mourns during the last rites of her husband, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in Baramati on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • NCP is considering Sunetra Pawar, wife of the late Ajit Pawar, as the new leader of the legislature wing.
  • Family consent is considered crucial before finalizing the appointment.
  • The priority is to fill the vacant posts of Deputy Chief Minister and NCP legislature party leader.
  • NCP leaders have met with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the leadership transition.

He said right now the priority is to fill the vacant posts of Deputy Chief Minister and NCP legislature party leader, both held by Ajit Pawar at the time of his death, and added that making appointment at the top organisational position (late leader was also party president) was not an issue currently.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Patel said party leaders met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to apprise him that the NCP, a key constituent of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, is in the process of finalising its leadership transition.

"Ajit Pawar was the leader of the NCP legislature party and an important functionary of the ruling Mahayuti alliance. We are in the process of finalising the leadership transition," he said.

No question of opposing Sunetra Pawar's candidacy: Patel

Patel insisted there was no question of opposing Sunetra Pawar's name to replace Ajit Pawar as the NCP legislature party leader.

Sunetra Pawar is currently a Rajya Sabha MP and not a member of the either house of the state legislature. However, the Baramati assembly seat in Pune district has fallen vacant after Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash on Wednesday.

"Sentiments of the people and that of the party are the same. We have to speak to the (Ajit Pawar) family (over key appointments), request them first (for approval)," the former Union minister stated.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
