Rediff.com  » News » Sukhbir Badal declared 'tankhaiya' by Akal Takht for religious misconduct

Sukhbir Badal declared 'tankhaiya' by Akal Takht for religious misconduct

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 30, 2024 13:55 IST
The Akal Takht on Friday declared Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal 'tankhaiya' -- guilty of religious misconduct-- for the "mistakes" committed by his party's government from 2007 to 2017.

IMAGE: Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal . Photograph: ANI Photo

After a meeting of five Sikh head priests, Gyani Raghbir Singh, the Jathedar of the Akal Takht, the highest Sikh temporal seat, said it was unanimously decided that Badal, when he was deputy chief minister and SAD president, took decisions which affected the party and caused damage to Sikh interests.

Till the time Badal does not seek an apology for the mistakes he committed by appearing before the Akal Takht in the presence of Guru Granth Sahib, he is declared a 'tankhaiya', the Jathedar said.

 

The ministers from Sikh community, who were part of the Akali cabinet from 2007-2017, should also personally appear before the Akal Takht within 15 days to submit their written explanation, the Jathedar further said after a meeting at the Akal Takht secretariat here.

Badal has sought "unconditional forgiveness" for "all mistakes" committed when the SAD was in power in Punjab.

In his letter earlier, Badal had said he was a "humble servant" of the Guru and dedicated to the Guru Granth Sahib and the Akal Takht.

The former Punjab deputy chief minister had submitted his explanation on July 24.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
