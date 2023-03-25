News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sukesh pens love note for his 'Bomma' Jacqueline Fernandez

Sukesh pens love note for his 'Bomma' Jacqueline Fernandez

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 25, 2023 20:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Mandoli jail in Delhi in connection with several frauds, wrote a letter to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on his birthday and professed his love for her.

Photograph: Kind courtesy @Asli_Jacqueline/Twitter

He said that he was missing her on his birthday and referred to her as a "beautiful doll" in Telugu calling her his "Bomma" a couple of times.

"My Bomma, I miss you a ton on this day of my birthday, I miss your energy around me, I have no words, but I know your love for me is never ending, is all over me. I know what is in your beautiful heart. I don't need proof and that's all that matters to me, baby. But I must admit, I am missing you, you know how much I love you my botta bomma," he wrote in the letter.

 

The letter further said, "You and your love is the bestest gift which is priceless in my life, you know I am here for you standing by you come what may. Love you my baby, thank you for giving me your heart. I also thank all my supporters and friends for all your wishes on my birthday. I have received hundreds of letters, greetings. I feel blessed, thank you."

Chandrashekhar is accused of cheating many people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

Chandrashekhar and his associates reportedly took money from Aditi posing as government officials and promising to secure bail for her husband who was in jail in a money laundering case.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
When Salman WARNED Jacqueline
When Salman WARNED Jacqueline
Jacqueline's KISS lands her in TROUBLE
Jacqueline's KISS lands her in TROUBLE
Cops recreate Sukesh's meetings with 2 actors in Tihar
Cops recreate Sukesh's meetings with 2 actors in Tihar
Tejashwi questioned by CBI, ED quizzes sister Misa
Tejashwi questioned by CBI, ED quizzes sister Misa
Man runs to Modi's convoy during roadshow in K'taka
Man runs to Modi's convoy during roadshow in K'taka
Saweety, Nitu are World Boxing Champions
Saweety, Nitu are World Boxing Champions
Harmanpreet's response to short boundaries in WPL
Harmanpreet's response to short boundaries in WPL
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Nora envied Jacqueline, wanted me to date her: Conman

Nora envied Jacqueline, wanted me to date her: Conman

What Next For Jacqueline Fernandez?

What Next For Jacqueline Fernandez?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances