'Suffered patiently': TMC MP quits RS over Kolkata horror

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 08, 2024 13:28 IST
Trinamool Congress MP Jawhar Sircar on Sunday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the chief of his party, stating that he has decided to resign from Rajya Sabha and leave politics.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sircar, a retired IAS officer, claimed that corruption by a section of leaders of his party and lack of action against them was one of the reasons for his decision.

"I have suffered patiently for a month since the terrible incident at RG Kar Hospital, and was hoping for your direct intervention with the agitating junior doctors, in the old style of Mamata Banerjee. It has not happened and whatever punitive steps that government is taking now are too little and quite late," he said in the letter.

 

"I think normalcy may have been restored in this state much earlier, if the caucus of the corrupt doctors was smashed and those guilty of taking improper administrative actions punished immediately after the scandalous incident happened," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
