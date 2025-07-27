HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Stunning! One-year-old child bites cobra to death in Bihar

Stunning! One-year-old child bites cobra to death in Bihar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 27, 2025 19:54 IST

x

A one-year-old child in a remote Bihar village killed a cobra by biting it, local residents claimed.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The bizarre incident took place in West Champaran district where the boy was brought to the government medical college and hospital in Bettiah town by family members.

 

According to hospital superintendent Duvakant Mishra, "The boy, Govind Kumar, was referred here yesterday (Friday) by the primary health centre close to his village where he was rushed by family members after he fainted soon after chewing on the live snake".

"Family members claim he caught hold of their snake at their house, in Mohachchhi Bankatwa village under Majhaulia block. He was spotted with the serpent by his grandmother and by the time she could intervene, the reptile was bitten by the child. The cobra lay dead on the floor while the child also fell unconscious", said Mishra.

He added that the child was being monitored by doctors and treatment for poisoning would start if the boy showed any symptoms.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The firefighter who catches snakes with his bare hands
The firefighter who catches snakes with his bare hands
UP man lands in ICU after kissing poisonous snake for reel
UP man lands in ICU after kissing poisonous snake for reel
Deadliest Snakes In India
Deadliest Snakes In India
The man who bite off a snake's head
The man who bite off a snake's head
Salman Khan bitten by snake at his farmhouse
Salman Khan bitten by snake at his farmhouse

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Rawa Bhakri: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

WWE Stars We Grew Up Watching

webstory image 3

Fast Well, Eat Well: 11 Recipes For Shravan

VIDEOS

PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Tiruchirappalli 3:10

PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Tiruchirappalli

PM inaugurates, inspects New Terminal Building of TN's Tuticorin Airport1:59

PM inaugurates, inspects New Terminal Building of TN's...

MP: Temples submerge due to water level rise in River Shipra in Ramghat1:17

MP: Temples submerge due to water level rise in River...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD