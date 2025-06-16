HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » UP man lands in ICU after kissing poisonous snake for reel

UP man lands in ICU after kissing poisonous snake for reel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 16, 2025 16:28 IST

x

A 50-year-old man is battling for his life after a snake bit him on his tongue as he attempted to kiss the reptile, reportedly to create a reel for social media.

Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

The bizarre incident, a video of which has been widely circulated on social media, has drawn sharp criticism and disbelief from the viewers.

The incident took place on Friday evening at Haibatpur village in Amroha district, where Jitendra Kumar, a marginal farmer, rescued a snake and decided to film a dramatic video with it.

 

Hoping to impress online viewers, Kumar posed with the snake while several bystanders filmed the stunt. According to locals, Kumar was apparently under the influence of intoxicants and was smoking at the time of performing the stunt.

One purported video shows Kumar wrapping the snake around his neck and slowly bringing its head toward his mouth.

As he extends his tongue towards the reptile, the snake bites him on the tongue, leaving the onlookers horrified.

Kumar, whose condition deteriorated rapidly after the bite, was rushed to a nearby hospital and was later referred to a private facility in Moradabad, where his condition remains critical in the ICU.

Jaikirat Singh, the village head, said a snake had emerged from a wall in the area on Friday evening, triggering panic.

Kumar, who arrived at the scene, caught the snake.

"He attempted to kiss the snake. But as his grip loosened, the snake bit him on his tongue. Shocked, Kumar dropped the snake, which slithered into the nearby bushes," Singh said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Face-to-face with a King Cobra!
Face-to-face with a King Cobra!
'If I was a snake, I'd like to bite...'
'If I was a snake, I'd like to bite...'
Snake vs crocodile. Who wins the battle?
Snake vs crocodile. Who wins the battle?
Deadliest Snakes In India
Deadliest Snakes In India
The man who bite off a snake's head
The man who bite off a snake's head

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Beautiful Daddy Songs

webstory image 2

10 Happy Movies You Must Watch

webstory image 3

13 Delicious Ways To Say: Thank You, Dad

VIDEOS

Heavy rain lashes parts of Ayodhya, IMD issues red alert2:21

Heavy rain lashes parts of Ayodhya, IMD issues red alert

Pune bridge collapse: 4 killed, 40 rescued2:19

Pune bridge collapse: 4 killed, 40 rescued

'I was scared': Boy who shot video of Dreamliner crash left traumatised1:27

'I was scared': Boy who shot video of Dreamliner crash...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD