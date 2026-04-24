Students forced to remove sacred thread during CET in Bengaluru

A controversy has erupted in Bengaluru after Brahmin students were allegedly forced to remove their sacred thread during the CET exam, sparking outrage and raising questions about religious sensitivity during entrance examinations.

Image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Brahmin students were allegedly forced to remove their sacred thread during the CET exam at a Bengaluru college.

Invigilators reportedly demanded the removal of the sacred thread despite prior government assurances.

Students also alleged that sacred wrist threads were removed by invigilators.

Parents questioned the motive behind the actions, citing standing instructions against removing the sacred thread.

The Higher Education Minister previously assured action against those responsible for similar incidents.

A row has erupted after five Brahmin students were forced to remove their sacred thread (Janeu/Yajnopaveetha) at Krupanidhi College in Bengaluru during the Common Entrance Test (CET).

The CET is held to select students for admission into professional courses.

Sacred Thread Removal Allegations

Students on Friday alleged that the invigilators present at the examination hall of the college at Madivala asked them to get the sacred thread removed if they wished to write the exam.

This was despite the fact that last year, when a similar controversy took place, the government made it clear that the sacred thread would not be removed during the CET. However, once again this year, students faced similar discrimination.

Student Testimonies

A student said, "When I went to the examination centre, the teachers got my ear ring removed. I can still understand that because no metal is allowed, but they also forced me to get the sacred thread removed from the body."

Left with no other option, the student obeyed the diktat of the invigilators.

Parents' Concerns and Previous Assurances

Sources said parents of the students reached the venue after the exam was over and questioned the motive when there were standing instructions not to remove the sacred thread.

Some other students alleged that the red and yellow sacred thread (Mauli/Kalava) tied to the wrist was also removed by the invigilators.

When a similar controversy erupted in Shivamogga, Bidar and some other places, the state's Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar, assured parents that action would be taken against those responsible for it.

Even the chief minister had directed authorities not to ask students to remove the thread last year. Yet, the incident was repeated on Thursday, the parents alleged.